Shifting Gears

Hosted by

Shifting Gears

About this event

Road Ride: Blueberry Farm Tour - August 17, 2025

298 W Laurel St

Bellingham, WA 98225, USA

Standard Registration
$20

By choosing this registration, you're supporting our program and helping us continue to provide quality experiences for all riders.

Affordable Access Registration
Free

If you cannot afford the standard $20 registration fee, we offer this complimentary registration as part of our commitment to making cycling accessible to everyone. Please select this option if you need financial assistance to join our ride.

Sustainer Donation Registration
$30

By choosing this registration, you're sustaining our program and its longevity and helping us continue to provide quality experiences for all riders.

Add a donation for Shifting Gears

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!