Wilshire Warriors

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Wilshire Warriors

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Road to Cooperstown Silent Auction

Mammoth Condo in the Village item
Mammoth Condo in the Village item
Mammoth Condo in the Village item
Mammoth Condo in the Village
$750

Starting bid

Enjoy 3 nights at this updated 1-bedroom, 1-bath condo in the heart of the Village at Mammoth Mountain! Higher-floor unit boasts a king-size bed with luxury mattress, a comfortable, queen-size sleeper sofa and open-air balcony. Pool and jacuzzis are right outside, with all the Village shops conveniently located just steps away. A quick, easy walk to the Village gondola takes you directly to the mountain for incredible skiing in the winter or hiking and biking in the summer.


Blackout dates: December 22-January 6, MLK Weekend, President's Day Weekend. Expires April,18th 2028. 


Value: $2,500



Two Disneyland/Disney World Park Hopper Tickets item
Two Disneyland/Disney World Park Hopper Tickets
$180

Starting bid

Two Disneyland/Disney World Park Hopper Tickets


Value: $600

Wilshire Country Club item
Wilshire Country Club
$300

Starting bid

Take a swing at Wilshire Country Club's breathtaking course with a round of golf for 3! The winner plus 2 guests will join Jon Blenner for 18 holes. Caddies and lunch are included! Tee off will take place on a mutually agreed upon date within one year from 4/18/26.


Value: $1,000

Cooperstown Dreams Park Shirt (XL) item
Cooperstown Dreams Park Shirt (XL)
$20

Starting bid

Cooperstown Dreams Park shirt - Navy, size XL (100% polyester).


Value: $70

Cooperstown Dreams Park (med) item
Cooperstown Dreams Park (med)
$15

Starting bid

Cooperstown Dreams Park - Adult Medium Navy Top (100% polyester).


Value: $50

Cooperstown Dreams Park Parka (adult XL) item
Cooperstown Dreams Park Parka (adult XL)
$30

Starting bid

Cooperstown Dreams Park Parka - Adult XL Navy (100% polyester).


Value: $90

The Mindful Mat: Private Yoga Session item
The Mindful Mat: Private Yoga Session
$105

Starting bid

Enjoy 60-minute Private Yoga & Mindfulness Session for you &/or your child in the comfort of your home! A blend of yoga & guided mindfulness will be integrated to support the mind-body connection, foster emotional regulation and help reset the nervous system.

About:
Liat Considine is the Founder of The Mindful Mat Practice™. She is a certified Yoga & Mindfulness therapist who specializes in using yoga as a holistic and healing approach to well-being. Through the integration of movement, Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) & EFT Tapping Emotional Freedom Technique she supports children, teens, & adults to develop skills to calm the mind and create greater balance in everyday life.
To learn more please visit: mindfulmatpractice.com


Value: 350

Lloyd Moss Life Coaching Sessions item
Lloyd Moss Life Coaching Sessions
$75

Starting bid

Virtual Life/Business Coaching Sessions for You or Your Pre-College Teen: Uncover the path that is probably right in front of you with life and business coaching for yourself or your pre-college teen! New families and new clients only. Expires 12/31/26


Value $250

Larchmont Village Guesthouse item
Larchmont Village Guesthouse item
Larchmont Village Guesthouse item
Larchmont Village Guesthouse
$150

Starting bid

3 nights in a 1 bedroom guesthouse walking distance to Larchmont Village. A WW family is offering their newly renovated 1 bedroom ADU, perfect for out of town guests or an escape from your family. It is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath with kitchen and pull out couch in living room. Sleeps 4. Timing subject to host availability.


https://www.ebrightdesign.me/portfolio-narden-boulevard


Value: $500

European Wax Center item
European Wax Center
$45

Starting bid

Brow Package at European Wax Center Wilshire/La Brea - 4 brow waxes/shaping and 2 brow products of your choice.


Value: $150

Baseball Lesson with Zach Davis #1 item
Baseball Lesson with Zach Davis #1
$30

Starting bid

Private 1-Hour Baseball Coaching Session with Wilshire Warriors Pro Coach Zach Davis at Pan Pacific Park. Designed to focus on proper fundamentals and boost confidence, this session is tailored to the player's age and skill level and will focus on hitting/pitching/fielding.


Value: $100

Baseball Lesson with Zach Davis #2 item
Baseball Lesson with Zach Davis #2
$30

Starting bid

Private 1-Hour Baseball Coaching Session with Wilshire Warriors Pro Coach Zach Davis at Pan Pacific Park. Designed to focus on proper fundamentals and boost confidence, this session is tailored to the player's age and skill level and will focus on hitting/pitching/fielding.


Value: $100

Tennis Lesson with Sky Kim #1 item
Tennis Lesson with Sky Kim #1
$90

Starting bid

One hour private tennis lesson for an adult or child from top ATP/WTA coach Sky Kim. Session to be held on the rooftop of the West Hollywood Park Tennis Courts. Expires 4/18/2027. New Students Only.


Value: $300

Tennis Lesson with Sky Kim #2 item
Tennis Lesson with Sky Kim #2
$90

Starting bid

One hour private tennis lesson for an adult or child from top ATP/WTA coach Sky Kim. Session to be held on the rooftop of the West Hollywood Park Tennis Courts. Expires 4/18/2027. New Students Only.


Value: $300

Baseball Lesson with Brian Park item
Baseball Lesson with Brian Park
$30

Starting bid

Private 1-Hour Baseball Coaching Session with Wilshire Warriors Pro Coach Brian Park at Pan Pacific. Designed to focus on proper fundamentals and boost confidence, this session is tailored to the player's age and skill level and will focus on hitting/pitching/fielding. Expires 12/31/26.


Value: $100

Personal Training/Pilates Sessions item
Personal Training/Pilates Sessions
$120

Starting bid

3 One-on-one Personal Training OR Pilates Sessions with Rachel/Jeremy Blaine. Feel better and stronger with three personal training sessions! You can choose between strength training or Pilates or a combo of both. Sessions can take place at a local home studio or a studio in West Hollywood.


Value: $390

Wilshire Warriors Swag Bag item
Wilshire Warriors Swag Bag item
Wilshire Warriors Swag Bag item
Wilshire Warriors Swag Bag
$60

Starting bid

Wilshire Warriors Family Merch Bundle - outfit the whole family in WW gear! Bundle includes pieces from the new Spring 26 collection: Adult SoCal Pride Sweatshirt (XL) Youth Tie Dyed Hoodie (Medium), Youth Navy Tee (small), Women's Soft Style Tee (Medium), Warriors limited edition embroidered hat.


Value: $200

Baseball Lessons with Coach Brian #1 item
Baseball Lessons with Coach Brian #1
$25

Starting bid

Private 1-Hour Baseball Coaching Session with Wilshire Warriors Pro Coach Brian Loud at Pan Pacific. Designed to focus on proper fundamentals and boost confidence, this session is tailored to the player's age and skill level and will focus on hitting/pitching/fielding.

Value: $85

Baseball Lessons with Coach Brian #2 item
Baseball Lessons with Coach Brian #2
$25

Starting bid

Private 1-Hour Baseball Coaching Session with Wilshire Warriors Pro Coach Brian Loud at Pan Pacific. Designed to focus on proper fundamentals and boost confidence, this session is tailored to the player's age and skill level and will focus on hitting/pitching/fielding.

Value: $85

Kundalini Yoga and Healing Gong with Alexis and Akal item
Kundalini Yoga and Healing Gong with Alexis and Akal
$100

Starting bid

Kundalini Yoga and healing gong with Alexis and Akal

Invite as many as you would like to join! We will come to your house or event space.


Value: $350

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!