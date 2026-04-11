Road to Cooperstown Silent Auction

Enjoy 60-minute Private Yoga & Mindfulness Session for you &/or your child in the comfort of your home! A blend of yoga & guided mindfulness will be integrated to support the mind-body connection, foster emotional regulation and help reset the nervous system.



About:

Liat Considine is the Founder of The Mindful Mat Practice™. She is a certified Yoga & Mindfulness therapist who specializes in using yoga as a holistic and healing approach to well-being. Through the integration of movement, Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) & EFT Tapping Emotional Freedom Technique she supports children, teens, & adults to develop skills to calm the mind and create greater balance in everyday life.

To learn more please visit: mindfulmatpractice.com





Value: 350