Road to Cooperstown Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy 3 nights at this updated 1-bedroom, 1-bath condo in the heart of the Village at Mammoth Mountain! Higher-floor unit boasts a king-size bed with luxury mattress, a comfortable, queen-size sleeper sofa and open-air balcony. Pool and jacuzzis are right outside, with all the Village shops conveniently located just steps away. A quick, easy walk to the Village gondola takes you directly to the mountain for incredible skiing in the winter or hiking and biking in the summer.
Blackout dates: December 22-January 6, MLK Weekend, President's Day Weekend. Expires April,18th 2028.
Value: $2,500
Starting bid
Two Disneyland/Disney World Park Hopper Tickets
Value: $600
Starting bid
Take a swing at Wilshire Country Club's breathtaking course with a round of golf for 3! The winner plus 2 guests will join Jon Blenner for 18 holes. Caddies and lunch are included! Tee off will take place on a mutually agreed upon date within one year from 4/18/26.
Value: $1,000
Starting bid
Cooperstown Dreams Park shirt - Navy, size XL (100% polyester).
Value: $70
Starting bid
Cooperstown Dreams Park - Adult Medium Navy Top (100% polyester).
Value: $50
Starting bid
Cooperstown Dreams Park Parka - Adult XL Navy (100% polyester).
Value: $90
Starting bid
Enjoy 60-minute Private Yoga & Mindfulness Session for you &/or your child in the comfort of your home! A blend of yoga & guided mindfulness will be integrated to support the mind-body connection, foster emotional regulation and help reset the nervous system.
About:
Liat Considine is the Founder of The Mindful Mat Practice™. She is a certified Yoga & Mindfulness therapist who specializes in using yoga as a holistic and healing approach to well-being. Through the integration of movement, Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) & EFT Tapping Emotional Freedom Technique she supports children, teens, & adults to develop skills to calm the mind and create greater balance in everyday life.
To learn more please visit: mindfulmatpractice.com
Value: 350
Starting bid
Virtual Life/Business Coaching Sessions for You or Your Pre-College Teen: Uncover the path that is probably right in front of you with life and business coaching for yourself or your pre-college teen! New families and new clients only. Expires 12/31/26
Value $250
Starting bid
3 nights in a 1 bedroom guesthouse walking distance to Larchmont Village. A WW family is offering their newly renovated 1 bedroom ADU, perfect for out of town guests or an escape from your family. It is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath with kitchen and pull out couch in living room. Sleeps 4. Timing subject to host availability.
https://www.ebrightdesign.me/portfolio-narden-boulevard
Value: $500
Starting bid
Brow Package at European Wax Center Wilshire/La Brea - 4 brow waxes/shaping and 2 brow products of your choice.
Value: $150
Starting bid
Private 1-Hour Baseball Coaching Session with Wilshire Warriors Pro Coach Zach Davis at Pan Pacific Park. Designed to focus on proper fundamentals and boost confidence, this session is tailored to the player's age and skill level and will focus on hitting/pitching/fielding.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Private 1-Hour Baseball Coaching Session with Wilshire Warriors Pro Coach Zach Davis at Pan Pacific Park. Designed to focus on proper fundamentals and boost confidence, this session is tailored to the player's age and skill level and will focus on hitting/pitching/fielding.
Value: $100
Starting bid
One hour private tennis lesson for an adult or child from top ATP/WTA coach Sky Kim. Session to be held on the rooftop of the West Hollywood Park Tennis Courts. Expires 4/18/2027. New Students Only.
Value: $300
Starting bid
One hour private tennis lesson for an adult or child from top ATP/WTA coach Sky Kim. Session to be held on the rooftop of the West Hollywood Park Tennis Courts. Expires 4/18/2027. New Students Only.
Value: $300
Starting bid
Private 1-Hour Baseball Coaching Session with Wilshire Warriors Pro Coach Brian Park at Pan Pacific. Designed to focus on proper fundamentals and boost confidence, this session is tailored to the player's age and skill level and will focus on hitting/pitching/fielding. Expires 12/31/26.
Value: $100
Starting bid
3 One-on-one Personal Training OR Pilates Sessions with Rachel/Jeremy Blaine. Feel better and stronger with three personal training sessions! You can choose between strength training or Pilates or a combo of both. Sessions can take place at a local home studio or a studio in West Hollywood.
Value: $390
Starting bid
Wilshire Warriors Family Merch Bundle - outfit the whole family in WW gear! Bundle includes pieces from the new Spring 26 collection: Adult SoCal Pride Sweatshirt (XL) Youth Tie Dyed Hoodie (Medium), Youth Navy Tee (small), Women's Soft Style Tee (Medium), Warriors limited edition embroidered hat.
Value: $200
Starting bid
Private 1-Hour Baseball Coaching Session with Wilshire Warriors Pro Coach Brian Loud at Pan Pacific. Designed to focus on proper fundamentals and boost confidence, this session is tailored to the player's age and skill level and will focus on hitting/pitching/fielding.
Value: $85
Starting bid
Private 1-Hour Baseball Coaching Session with Wilshire Warriors Pro Coach Brian Loud at Pan Pacific. Designed to focus on proper fundamentals and boost confidence, this session is tailored to the player's age and skill level and will focus on hitting/pitching/fielding.
Value: $85
Starting bid
Kundalini Yoga and healing gong with Alexis and Akal
Invite as many as you would like to join! We will come to your house or event space.
Value: $350
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