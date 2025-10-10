Hosted by

Lake Brantley Youth Football Association

About this event

Sales closed

Road to Nationals Silent Auction

One Week of Fun at Kids City U.S.A. item
One Week of Fun at Kids City U.S.A.
$100

Starting bid

Give your child a week of fun, learning, and creativity at Kids City U.S.A.! This package includes 1 week of child care at either one of our locations (Longwood/Altamonte Springs) plus a $100 credit if your child enrolls. A perfect way to explore, play, and learn!


Donated by: The Potts-Cerio family (JV)


($400 Value)

One Week of Fun at Kids City U.S.A. item
One Week of Fun at Kids City U.S.A.
$100

Starting bid

Give your child a week of fun, learning, and creativity at Kids City U.S.A.! This package includes 1 week of child care at either one of our locations (Longwood/Altamonte Springs) plus a $100 credit if your child enrolls. A perfect way to explore, play, and learn!


Donated by: The Potts-Cerio family (JV)


($400 Value)

The Shower Door Spot Experience item
The Shower Door Spot Experience
$200

Starting bid

Upgrade your bathroom with a custom glass shower door from The Shower Door Spot, valued up to $1,000! Don’t miss this chance to add style and function to your home!


Donated by: The Valdes-Cook family (Mitey Mite)


(Value $1,000)

Athlete Factory One Month item
Athlete Factory One Month
$75

Starting bid

Unleash your inner athlete with this ultimate fitness and style combo! Enjoy group training sessions up to 3 days a week for one month (12 sessions max) at The Athlete Factory in Altamonte Springs. Adult or student athlete ages 10 and up. 


Donated by: The Wood Family (12U & 13U)


(Value:$275)

Custom Tattoo Experience at Glasshouse Tattoo
$75

Starting bid

Turn your vision into art with a custom tattoo session by Trevor Rochette at Glasshouse Tattoo.


Donated by: Trevor Rochette Owner of Glasshouse Tattoo (Tiny Mite Team)

@trevronious @glasshouse.fl


(Value $400)

Southern Hill Farm Experience with Farm Goods Basket item
Southern Hill Farm Experience with Farm Goods Basket
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a fun-filled outing for the whole family with 6 tickets to Southern Hill Farm. Included in this item is a basket packed with seasonal treats and fun farm items!


Donated by: The Hill Family (JV)

(Value: $300+)

$100 Aloma Bowl Gift Card item
$100 Aloma Bowl Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Get your bowl on with the family! A great way to bond and enjoy a fun evening!


Donated by: Staci Sutton (JV)


(Value: $100)

2 Tickets to Crayola Experience item
2 Tickets to Crayola Experience
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy 2 tickets to Crayola for a fun day of art and activities!



Donated by: Crayola Orlando

(Value $60)

Date Night Gift Basket item
Date Night Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

WOW! Enjoy this packed Igloo cooler, games, snacks, a dinner for 2 to 4Rivers, 2 Entrees and chips and queso to Chipotle! Don't miss out on this awesome basket!


Donated by: The Jr. Pee Wee team, Chipotle, and 4Rivers.


(value: $300+)

Brevard Zoo Experience item
Brevard Zoo Experience
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy 2 tickets to the incredible Brevard Zoo!


Donated by: The Brevard Zoo


(value $65)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!