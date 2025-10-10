Road to Nationals Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Give your child a week of fun, learning, and creativity at Kids City U.S.A.! This package includes 1 week of child care at either one of our locations (Longwood/Altamonte Springs) plus a $100 credit if your child enrolls. A perfect way to explore, play, and learn!
Donated by: The Potts-Cerio family (JV)
($400 Value)
Starting bid
Give your child a week of fun, learning, and creativity at Kids City U.S.A.! This package includes 1 week of child care at either one of our locations (Longwood/Altamonte Springs) plus a $100 credit if your child enrolls. A perfect way to explore, play, and learn!
Donated by: The Potts-Cerio family (JV)
($400 Value)
Starting bid
Upgrade your bathroom with a custom glass shower door from The Shower Door Spot, valued up to $1,000! Don’t miss this chance to add style and function to your home!
Donated by: The Valdes-Cook family (Mitey Mite)
(Value $1,000)
Starting bid
Unleash your inner athlete with this ultimate fitness and style combo! Enjoy group training sessions up to 3 days a week for one month (12 sessions max) at The Athlete Factory in Altamonte Springs. Adult or student athlete ages 10 and up.
Donated by: The Wood Family (12U & 13U)
(Value:$275)
Starting bid
Turn your vision into art with a custom tattoo session by Trevor Rochette at Glasshouse Tattoo.
Donated by: Trevor Rochette Owner of Glasshouse Tattoo (Tiny Mite Team)
@trevronious @glasshouse.fl
(Value $400)
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun-filled outing for the whole family with 6 tickets to Southern Hill Farm. Included in this item is a basket packed with seasonal treats and fun farm items!
Donated by: The Hill Family (JV)
(Value: $300+)
Starting bid
Get your bowl on with the family! A great way to bond and enjoy a fun evening!
Donated by: Staci Sutton (JV)
(Value: $100)
Starting bid
Enjoy 2 tickets to Crayola for a fun day of art and activities!
Donated by: Crayola Orlando
(Value $60)
Starting bid
WOW! Enjoy this packed Igloo cooler, games, snacks, a dinner for 2 to 4Rivers, 2 Entrees and chips and queso to Chipotle! Don't miss out on this awesome basket!
Donated by: The Jr. Pee Wee team, Chipotle, and 4Rivers.
(value: $300+)
Starting bid
Enjoy 2 tickets to the incredible Brevard Zoo!
Donated by: The Brevard Zoo
(value $65)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!