"Road to the Upper Vineyard," by Bjorn Rundquist: Donated in Support of the World Affairs Council of Maine

Transport yourself to a serene Mediterranean landscape with "Road to the Upper Vineyard", a stunning 9” x 12” oil-on-canvas painting by Bjorn Rundquist. Medium: Oil on canvas Size: 9” x 12” Exhibit: Featured in "My Other Place: Maine Artists Explore the World." Value: $950 Minimum bid: $500. Graciously donated by the artist.

Transport yourself to a serene Mediterranean landscape with "Road to the Upper Vineyard", a stunning 9” x 12” oil-on-canvas painting by Bjorn Rundquist. Medium: Oil on canvas Size: 9” x 12” Exhibit: Featured in "My Other Place: Maine Artists Explore the World." Value: $950 Minimum bid: $500. Graciously donated by the artist.

More details...