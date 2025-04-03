"Road to the Upper Vineyard," by Bjorn Rundquist: Donated in Support of the World Affairs Council of Maine

Transport yourself to a serene Mediterranean landscape with "Road to the Upper Vineyard", a stunning 9” x 12” oil-on-canvas painting by Bjorn Rundquist.
Medium: Oil on canvas
Size: 9” x 12”
Exhibit: Featured in "My Other Place: Maine Artists Explore the World."
Value: $950
Minimum bid: $500.
Graciously donated by the artist.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!