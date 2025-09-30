Road2Exit36 @ Euphoria

RESERVED STRICTLY FOR PERFORMERS IN THE COMPETITION - This registration guarantees registered participants to be part of the competition line up in the Road2Exit36 poetry slam, in addition to covering general admission entry for the event. Competitors must arrive to establishment by 7:00 pm as bout draw will commence at 7:15 pm.

Tardiness or absence during bout draw will result in the competitor taking the one (going first after the calibration poet). Showing up after the start of the show will result in an elimination without refund of the deposit. No exceptions. Rules, regulations, and competition updates will be sent via email at least a week prior to the event date.