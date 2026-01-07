Chariots4Hope-WI

Hosted by

Chariots4Hope-WI

About this event

Road2Hope 2026- Chariots4HopeWI Fundraiser

1129 La Crosse St

La Crosse, WI 54601, USA

Roadie- General Admission
$75

General Admission:

Includes the first set of Bingo cards, a dobber, heavy appetizers, and dessert!


🎉 ALSO... Enjoy a cash bar, bonus games, giveaways, and extra Bingo cards available to support Chariots4Hope-WI.

Road Trippers- Date Night Package
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 💕 2 Roadie General Admission tickets💕, first set of Bingo cards for each of you, heavy appetizers, a special couples gift, and 2 drink tickets.


🎉ALSO... Enjoy a cash bar, bonus games, giveaways, and extra Bingo cards available to support Chariots4Hope-WI.

Road to Hope Champion Sponsors
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Your $5,000 sponsorship includes event recognition, tickets, and meaningful experiences, while directly fueling Chariots4Hope-WI’s mission to help get families back on the road.


Sponsorship Includes:

  • 8 Event Tickets, each including a drink ticket and the first set of Bingo cards
  • Prominent signage placement recognizing your organization
  • Special recognition during the event program
  • Dedicated social media feature highlighting your support
  • Opportunity to host a Vehicle Blessing with Chariots4Hope-WI
Back on the Road Partner- $2,500
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Your $2,500 sponsorship includes event recognition, tickets, and meaningful experiences, while directly supporting Chariots4Hope-WI’s mission to help families get back on the road.


Sponsorship Includes:

  • 8 Event Tickets, each including a drink ticket and the first set of Bingo cards
  • Dedicated social media feature highlighting your support
  • Prominent signage placement recognizing your organization
Hope Builder - $1,000
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Your $1,000 sponsorship includes event recognition, tickets, and meaningful experiences, while directly supporting Chariots4Hope-WI’s mission to help families get back on the road.


Sponsorship Includes:

  • 8 Event Tickets, each with its first set of Bingo Cards included
  • Dedicated social media feature
  • Special signage at the event
New Beginnings Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Your $500 sponsorship includes event recognition, tickets, and meaningful experiences, while directly supporting Chariots4Hope-WI’s mission to help families get back on the road.


Sponsorship Includes:

  • 4 Event Tickets, each with its first set of Bingo Cards included
  • Dedicated social media feature
Add a donation for Chariots4Hope-WI

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!