Road2Hope 2026- Chariots4HopeWI Fundraiser

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About this event
General Admission:
Includes the first set of Bingo cards, a dobber, heavy appetizers, and dessert!
🎉 ALSO... Enjoy a cash bar, bonus games, giveaways, and extra Bingo cards available to support Chariots4Hope-WI.
Includes 💕 2 Roadie General Admission tickets💕, first set of Bingo cards for each of you, heavy appetizers, a special couples gift, and 2 drink tickets.
🎉ALSO... Enjoy a cash bar, bonus games, giveaways, and extra Bingo cards available to support Chariots4Hope-WI.
Your $5,000 sponsorship includes event recognition, tickets, and meaningful experiences, while directly fueling Chariots4Hope-WI’s mission to help get families back on the road.
Sponsorship Includes:
Your $2,500 sponsorship includes event recognition, tickets, and meaningful experiences, while directly supporting Chariots4Hope-WI’s mission to help families get back on the road.
Sponsorship Includes:
Your $1,000 sponsorship includes event recognition, tickets, and meaningful experiences, while directly supporting Chariots4Hope-WI’s mission to help families get back on the road.
Sponsorship Includes:
Your $500 sponsorship includes event recognition, tickets, and meaningful experiences, while directly supporting Chariots4Hope-WI’s mission to help families get back on the road.
Sponsorship Includes:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!