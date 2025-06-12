Roadkill Bambi Pittsburgh

Don't do your homework! Enjoy the show! Eat some snacks! Have a beer!
Don't do your homework! Enjoy the show! Eat some snacks! Have a beer!
General admission
$20
Enjoy the show! Eat some snacks! Have a beer!
Enjoy the show! Eat some snacks! Have a beer!
Thanks for the tip!
$30
Enjoy the show with up close seating. Have some snacks. Sip on a signature "Roadkill Bambi" cocktail while you watch!
Enjoy the show with up close seating. Have some snacks. Sip on a signature "Roadkill Bambi" cocktail while you watch!
Look ma I'm a patron of the arts!
$50
Enjoy the show with front row seating. Have some snacks. Sip on a signature "Roadkill Bambi" cocktail while you watch. Get a picture with the cast for when we blow tf up then act like we don't know nobody.
Enjoy the show with front row seating. Have some snacks. Sip on a signature "Roadkill Bambi" cocktail while you watch. Get a picture with the cast for when we blow tf up then act like we don't know nobody.
Add a donation for Artsake Theatre Company
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