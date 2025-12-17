Franklin Cub Scout Pack 90

Hosted by

Franklin Cub Scout Pack 90

About this event

Roar and Rumble

50 Washington Ave

Franklin, NJ 07416, USA

Front Rows
$35

Floor seats will be the closest to all the action.

Second Rows
$25

Floor seats with a graet view

General Admission
$15

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Sponsor - The Legend
$1,000

Logo on our online publications, Large banner
at event, Mentioned by commentator during a match,
Menus/ Info on seats (If applicable)
Thank you picture/gift.

Sponsor - The Champion:
$500

Logo on virtual publications, Banner at event,
Menus on seats (if applicable)Thank you picture.

Sponsor - The Powerhouse
$250

Logo on virtual publications, sponsor sign
at event, Thank you picture

Sponsor - The Rising Star
$125

Sponsor sign at event, Thank you picture

Add a donation for Franklin Cub Scout Pack 90

$

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