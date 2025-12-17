Roar and Rumble

About this event
Floor seats will be the closest to all the action.
Floor seats with a graet view
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Logo on our online publications, Large banner
at event, Mentioned by commentator during a match,
Menus/ Info on seats (If applicable)
Thank you picture/gift.
Logo on virtual publications, Banner at event,
Menus on seats (if applicable)Thank you picture.
Logo on virtual publications, sponsor sign
at event, Thank you picture
Sponsor sign at event, Thank you picture
$
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