Roar Store

Colortone Tie-Dye Cotton T-Shirt. Available in Youth.
Unicorn (1), Rainbow Saturn (2) , or Blue Lagoon (3).
Colortone Tie-Dye Cotton Long-Sleeved T-Shirt. Available in Youth & Adult Sizes.
Rainbow Saturn (1) or Cotton Candy (2).
Colortone Tie-Dye Sweatshirt. Available in Youth & Adult Sizes, available in Cotton Candy colors.
Show your team spirit with this sublimated button-up Baseball Jersey honoring Laurel Ridges 55th Anniversary! In the same style as the teacher & staff baseball jerseys for the 2025-2026 school year, now students & families can also wear their very own white Laurel Ridge jersey.
Youth & Adult Sizes. 100% Polyester.
Boxercraft Flannel Pajama Pant. Adult Pants are men's sizing and 100% Cotton; Youth Pants 100% Polyester.
Navy Gold Plaid with Paw Print or
Royal/Silver Plaid with Pajama Lucky.
Super-comfortable District V.I.T. Fleece Sweatshirt in Oatmeal. 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester.
Short-Sleeve t-shirt for our newest class at Laurel Ridge! Kids & Adult sizes available! Next Level CVC T-shirt, 40% Cotton/60% Polyester. Available in Royal, Youth & Adult Sizes.
Show your PTA pride with Laurel Ridge's Volunteer Shirt! Short Sleeve Bella+Canvas Unisex CVC Blend T-shirt; 52% Cotton/48% Polyester.
Knitted socks made out of combed cotton. Available in either Blue & Yellow Stripe Lucky "Lions" or in Blue Paw Print "Every Lion, One Roar".
Youth & Adult Sizes Available.
Take Lucky home with you! Super soft 7" Tall Plush with his own T-Shirt that coordinates with Laurel Ridge's 2025 Run, Walk, & Roll Shirts!
Set of 10 Vinyl Lucky the Lion stickers, plus one special 55th Anniversary Holographic sticker. Vinyl stickers are great for water bottles!
Individual vinyl stickers featuring Lucky. Choose from (Clockwise from Center Top): PTA Superhero Lucky, Walking Lucky, Books Lucky, Lying Down Lucky, Standing Lucky, Scooter Lucky, Fun (Crab) Hat Lucky, 55 Lucky, Sitting Lucky, or Winter Lucky. 55th Anniversary holographic Sticker also available. Vinyl stickers are great for water bottles!
Only a few of each sticker is available, so get yours before they're gone! Featuring Safari Lucky, Silly Socks Lucky, and Pirate Lucky (designed by 4th grader Julia C!). Vinyl stickers are great for water bottles!
Decorate your notebooks with a sticker featuring Laurel Ridge's own Lucky! Sticker sheets measure 4"x6".
Now the New Lucky the Lion mascot can join your vintage Lucky croc charm on your Crocs!
Waterproof & adjustable; one size fits all.
4" Diameter Circle Magnet.
Long-Sleeve, Hooded Sweatshirt, 50% Cotton/50% Polyester. Limited Quantities available in Gold and Blue.
Originally $30, now $25!
100% Long Sleeve Cotton T-Shirt.
LAT sleeved t-shirt, 100% Cotton.
Originally $13, now $8!
LAT sleeved t-shirt, 100% Cotton.
Originally $13, now $8!
Bella + Canvas T-shirt, 52% Cotton, 48% Polyester.
Originally $15, now $8!
Gildan, 100% Cotton.
Originally $12, now $5!
Hanes V-Neck T-Shirt; 60% Cotton/40% Polyester. Image on front left chest. Choice of Paw Print or Monogram Design.
Originally $15, now $5!
Port & Company Pink Camo, 100% Cotton.
Short-Sleeve T-Shirt, Gildan 100% Cotton.
Originally $12, now $5!
100% Cotton.
Originally $12, now $5!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!