Roar Store

Lucky Short-Sleeve Tie Dye T-Shirt - Youth Sizes Only
$20

Colortone Tie-Dye Cotton T-Shirt. Available in Youth.


Unicorn (1), Rainbow Saturn (2) , or Blue Lagoon (3).

Lucky Long-Sleeve Tie Dye T-Shirt
$25

Colortone Tie-Dye Cotton Long-Sleeved T-Shirt. Available in Youth & Adult Sizes.


Rainbow Saturn (1) or Cotton Candy (2).

Lucky Tie Dye Hoodie Sweatshirt item
Lucky Tie Dye Hoodie Sweatshirt
$45

Colortone Tie-Dye Sweatshirt. Available in Youth & Adult Sizes, available in Cotton Candy colors.

Laurel Ridge 55 Baseball Jersey
$35

Show your team spirit with this sublimated button-up Baseball Jersey honoring Laurel Ridges 55th Anniversary! In the same style as the teacher & staff baseball jerseys for the 2025-2026 school year, now students & families can also wear their very own white Laurel Ridge jersey.


Youth & Adult Sizes. 100% Polyester.

Flannel Pajama Pants
$35

Boxercraft Flannel Pajama Pant. Adult Pants are men's sizing and 100% Cotton; Youth Pants 100% Polyester.


Navy Gold Plaid with Paw Print or

Royal/Silver Plaid with Pajama Lucky.

Laurel Ridge 1970 Crew Neck Sweatshirt - Adult Sizes only item
Laurel Ridge 1970 Crew Neck Sweatshirt - Adult Sizes only
$30

Super-comfortable District V.I.T. Fleece Sweatshirt in Oatmeal. 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester.

2025-2026 Kindergarten Class Shirt item
2025-2026 Kindergarten Class Shirt
$13

Short-Sleeve t-shirt for our newest class at Laurel Ridge! Kids & Adult sizes available! Next Level CVC T-shirt, 40% Cotton/60% Polyester. Available in Royal, Youth & Adult Sizes.

Laurel Ridge PTA Volunteer Shirt
$10

Show your PTA pride with Laurel Ridge's Volunteer Shirt! Short Sleeve Bella+Canvas Unisex CVC Blend T-shirt; 52% Cotton/48% Polyester.

Laurel Ridge Socks
$10

Knitted socks made out of combed cotton. Available in either Blue & Yellow Stripe Lucky "Lions" or in Blue Paw Print "Every Lion, One Roar".


Youth & Adult Sizes Available.

Lucky the Lion Plush item
Lucky the Lion Plush
$12

Take Lucky home with you! Super soft 7" Tall Plush with his own T-Shirt that coordinates with Laurel Ridge's 2025 Run, Walk, & Roll Shirts!

Lucky Vinyl Sticker Pack
$15

Set of 10 Vinyl Lucky the Lion stickers, plus one special 55th Anniversary Holographic sticker. Vinyl stickers are great for water bottles!

Individual Vinyl Lucky Stickers
$2

Individual vinyl stickers featuring Lucky. Choose from (Clockwise from Center Top): PTA Superhero Lucky, Walking Lucky, Books Lucky, Lying Down Lucky, Standing Lucky, Scooter Lucky, Fun (Crab) Hat Lucky, 55 Lucky, Sitting Lucky, or Winter Lucky. 55th Anniversary holographic Sticker also available. Vinyl stickers are great for water bottles!

Individual Limited Edition Vinyl Lucky Stickers
$2

Only a few of each sticker is available, so get yours before they're gone! Featuring Safari Lucky, Silly Socks Lucky, and Pirate Lucky (designed by 4th grader Julia C!). Vinyl stickers are great for water bottles!

Lucky Sticker Sheet item
Lucky Sticker Sheet
$3

Decorate your notebooks with a sticker featuring Laurel Ridge's own Lucky! Sticker sheets measure 4"x6".

Lucky Croc Charm item
Lucky Croc Charm
$4

Now the New Lucky the Lion mascot can join your vintage Lucky croc charm on your Crocs!

Vintage Lucky Croc Charm item
Vintage Lucky Croc Charm
$4
Pura Vida Bracelet in Blue, Yellow, & White item
Pura Vida Bracelet in Blue, Yellow, & White
$6

Waterproof & adjustable; one size fits all.

Laurel Ridge Elementary Lions Car Magnet item
Laurel Ridge Elementary Lions Car Magnet
$4

4" Diameter Circle Magnet.

LRES Pride Hoodie Sweatshirt
$25

Long-Sleeve, Hooded Sweatshirt, 50% Cotton/50% Polyester. Limited Quantities available in Gold and Blue.


Originally $30, now $25!

LRES Pride Long Sleeve Shirt
$10

100% Long Sleeve Cotton T-Shirt.

World Changers - 3/4 sleeve Raglan Baseball Tee item
World Changers - 3/4 sleeve Raglan Baseball Tee
$10
Lions Lions Lions Print (Blue/Green) (Youth Only)
$8

LAT sleeved t-shirt, 100% Cotton.

Originally $13, now $8!

Lions Lions Lions Print (Pink/Orange) (Youth Only)
$8

LAT sleeved t-shirt, 100% Cotton.

Originally $13, now $8!

Peace Love Lions
$8

Bella + Canvas T-shirt, 52% Cotton, 48% Polyester.


Originally $15, now $8!


Laurel Ridge All-Star T-Shirt
$5

Gildan, 100% Cotton.


Originally $12, now $5!

Ladies Blue V-Neck T-shirt
$5

Hanes V-Neck T-Shirt; 60% Cotton/40% Polyester. Image on front left chest. Choice of Paw Print or Monogram Design.


Originally $15, now $5!

Every Lion, One Roar item
Every Lion, One Roar
$5

Port & Company Pink Camo, 100% Cotton.

Laurel Ridge Lions item
Laurel Ridge Lions
$5

Short-Sleeve T-Shirt, Gildan 100% Cotton.


Originally $12, now $5!

Lion Pride Paw Print T-Shirt item
Lion Pride Paw Print T-Shirt
$5

100% Cotton.


Originally $12, now $5!

