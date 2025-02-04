Roaring 20's Casino Night (POSTPONED FALL 2025)

Casino Night, Hors d 'Oeuvres, Themed Drinks,
Silent Auction and Reverse Raffle
Honorary Clover
$100
Donating tickets for attendance
Bronze Sponsor
$250
Friend of SVDP Advertisement in Event Program, Hors d’oeuvres private cocktail hour, private cocktail hour, and Open Bar for 1 person, one entry in the Reverse Raffle
Platinum Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Industry Exclusive sponsorship of Casino Table with Logo signage, Hors d’oeuvres private cocktail hour, and Open Bar for 2 people, two entries in the Reverse Raffle, Half Page Advertisement in Event Program
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Industry Exclusive sponsorship of Casino Table with 4 Logo signage, Special Recognition during event, Hors d’oeuvres, private cocktail hour, and Open Bar for 4 people. Four entries in the Reverse Raffle, Full page Advertisement in Event program and sponsorship Logo on all printed and social media advertisement for Event
Add a donation for Saint Vincent De Paul Parents Association
$
