Roaring 20's Casino Night (POSTPONED FALL 2025)

532 W Market St

Akron, OH 44303, USA

General Admission
$100
Casino Night, Hors d 'Oeuvres, Themed Drinks, Silent Auction and Reverse Raffle
Honorary Clover
$100
Donating tickets for attendance
Bronze Sponsor
$250
Friend of SVDP Advertisement in Event Program, Hors d’oeuvres private cocktail hour, private cocktail hour, and Open Bar for 1 person, one entry in the Reverse Raffle
Platinum Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Industry Exclusive sponsorship of Casino Table with Logo signage, Hors d’oeuvres private cocktail hour, and Open Bar for 2 people, two entries in the Reverse Raffle, Half Page Advertisement in Event Program
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Industry Exclusive sponsorship of Casino Table with 4 Logo signage, Special Recognition during event, Hors d’oeuvres, private cocktail hour, and Open Bar for 4 people. Four entries in the Reverse Raffle, Full page Advertisement in Event program and sponsorship Logo on all printed and social media advertisement for Event
Add a donation for Saint Vincent De Paul Parents Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!