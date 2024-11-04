eventClosed

Roaring for Rescues Gala

84801 Old Hwy

Islamorada, FL 33036

addExtraDonation

$

Individual Ticket
$135
Admission includes 2 drink tickets, appetizers, dinner, entertainment, raffles, a silent auction, and more.
Couples Ticket
$250
Couples tickets include 2 tickets, 4 drink tickets, appetizers, dinner, entertainment, raffles, a silent auction, and more.
Table of 10
$1,250
The table of 10 secures a private table for you and 9 of your friends, 10 tickets, 20 drink tickets, appetizers, dinner, entertainment, raffles, a silent auction, and more.
The Great Catsby Sponsor
$2,000
The Great Catsby Sponsor $2,000 includes 10 tickets (table), 20 drink tickets, appetizers, dinner, entertainment, raffles, a silent auction, and more. You will also receive a framed logo or name plaque on your table, sponsor recognition on signage, and all media promotion.
Roaring Rescuer Sponsor
$800
Roaring Rescuer Sponsor $800, includes 2 tickets, w/open bar bands ($100 value), appetizers, dinner, entertainment, raffles, a silent auction, and more. This sponsorship comes with a framed plaque on a table, sponsor recognition on signage, and all media promotion.
Great Dane/Dame Sponsor
$500
Great Dane/Dame Sponsor $500 includes 2 tickets, 4 drink tickets, appetizers, dinner, entertainment, raffles, a silent auction, and more. This sponsorship comes with recognition on signage, and all media promotion.
Fancy Flapper Sponsor
$250
Fancy Flapper Sponsor $250 includes sponsor recognition on signage and all media promotion.
Entertainment Sponsor
$600
Retro Rebel is a fun new band on the scene! Lisa and her boys will be playing all of our favorite dancing and dining music!
Speak Easy Sponsor
$500
Speak Easy Sponsor
Appetizer Sponsor
$500
Appetizer Sponsor
Dinner Sponsor
$500
Dinner Sponsor
Dessert Sponsor
$500
Dessert Sponsor
Litter Box (porta Potty) Sponsor
$1,000
Litter Box Sponsor
Tables & Chair Sponsor
$500
Table & Chair Sponsor
Table Topper Sponsor
$500
Table Topper Sponsor
Open bar wrist band
$50
Open bar!

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing