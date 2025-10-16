Roaring Hearts Speakeasy & Basket Auction

Platinum In-Kind Sponsors make an in-kind donation to to the live auction worth $1000 and receive a reserved table for 8 including all access to our speakeasy, silent and live auctions, tokens for games of opportunity, heavy hors d'oeuvres. In addition, they receive:

★ Special recognition in event program

★ Separate thank you posts on Facebook & Instagram

★ Pinned Facebook post for the months of January & February

★ Prominent placement of logo on the event website page

★ Logo on event backdrop

★ Special recognition at Grants & Scholarship Award Ceremony