Roaring Hearts Speakeasy & Basket Auction

Fort Leonard Wood

MO 65473, USA

General Admission
$45
Pre-purchased General Admission Tickets are $45. (they will be $55 at the door) Price is per person includes all access to our speakeasy, games of opportunity, silent and live auctions, heavy hors d'oeuvres, and open seating.

Reserved Table for 8
$320
Reserved table for 8 includes all access to our trivia night, silent and live auctions, heavy hors d'oeuvres, and premium seating. Reserved seating also includes 24 opportunity prize tickets.

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000
Platinum Sponsors make a $1000 monetary donation and receive a reserved table for 8 including all access to our trivia night, silent and live auctions, heavy hors d'oeuvres. In addition, they receive:
★ Special recognition in event program
★ Separate thank you posts on Facebook & Instagram
★ Pinned Facebook post for the months of March & April
★ Prominent placement of logo on website
★ Logo on event backdrop
★ Special recognition at Grants & Scholarship Award Ceremony

Platinum In-Kind Sponsor
$1,000
Platinum In-Kind Sponsors make an in-kind donation to to the live auction worth $1000 and receive a reserved table for 8 including all access to our speakeasy, silent and live auctions, tokens for games of opportunity, heavy hors d'oeuvres. In addition, they receive:
★ Special recognition in event program
★ Separate thank you posts on Facebook & Instagram
★ Pinned Facebook post for the months of January & February
★ Prominent placement of logo on the event website page
★ Logo on event backdrop
★ Special recognition at Grants & Scholarship Award Ceremony

Gold Sponsor
$500
Gold Sponsors make a $500 monetary donation and receive a reserved table for 4 including all access to our speakeasy, silent and live auctions, tokens for games of opportunity, heavy hors d'oeuvres. In addition, they receive:
★ Special recognition in event program
★ Separate thank you posts on Facebook & Instagram
★ Pinned Facebook post for the months of March & April
★ Prominent placement of logo on website

Silver Sponsor
$300
Silver Sponsors make a $300 monetary donation and receive a reserved table for 2 including all access to our speakeasy, silent and live auctions, tokens for games of opportunity, heavy hors d'oeuvres. In addition, they receive:
★ Recognition in event program
★ Facebook thank you post to donors

Game Table Sponsor
$750
Game Table Sponsors make a $750 monetary donation and have their company name/logo on display at a game table for the evening. They also receive:
★ Special recognition in event program
★ Separate thank you posts on Facebook & Instagram
★ Pinned Facebook post for the months of January & February on the event page
★ Prominent placement of logo on the event website page

