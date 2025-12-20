Roaring Hearts Sponsors & Donors

Hosted by
The Gatsby Circle (Platinum) Sponsors make a $1000 monetary donation and receive a reserved table for 8 including all access to our trivia night, silent and live auctions, heavy hors d'oeuvres. In addition, they receive:
★ Special recognition in event program
★ Separate thank you posts on Facebook & Instagram
★ Pinned Facebook post for the months of March & April
★ Prominent placement of logo on website
★ Logo on event backdrop
★ Special recognition at Grants & Scholarship Award Ceremony
The Charleston Club (Gold) Sponsors make a $500 monetary donation and receive a reserved table for 4 including all access to our speakeasy, silent and live auctions, tokens for games of opportunity, heavy hors d'oeuvres. In addition, they receive:
★ Special recognition in event program
★ Separate thank you posts on Facebook & Instagram
★ Pinned Facebook post for the months of March & April
★ Prominent placement of logo on website
The Charleston Club (Silver) Sponsors make a $300 monetary donation and receive a reserved table for 2 including all access to our speakeasy, silent and live auctions, tokens for games of opportunity, heavy hors d'oeuvres. In addition, they receive:
★ Recognition in event program
★ Facebook thank you post to donors
The High-Roller Society Sponsors make a $750 monetary donation and have their company name/logo on display at a game table for the evening. They also receive:
★ Special recognition in event program
★ Separate thank you posts on Facebook & Instagram
★ Pinned Facebook post for the months of January & February on the event page
★ Prominent placement of logo on the event website page
The Highball Society (Wine & Whiskey Donor) in-kind wine and whiskey donations ensure every pour adds a little more sparkle to the night. They also receive:
★ Special recognition in event program and on Facebook & Instagram
