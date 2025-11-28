Roaring On The FairGrounds

Hosted by

Roaring On The FairGrounds

About this event

Roaring on the Fairgrounds - Tractor Pull 2026

455 School St

Moulton, AL 35650, USA

Early Bird Discounted Adult Tickets (20% off until Feb 15
$12
Available until Feb 16

An Adult ticket grants admission for ages 16 and older. Please print your ticket and bring it to the Advance Purchase Gates.

20% discount until Feb 15, 2026

Adult Tickets (ages 16 and up)
$15

An Adult ticket grants admission for ages 16 and older. Please print your ticket and bring it to the Advance Purchase Gates

Student Tickets Ages 6-15
$10

Student Tickets will grant admission to students ages 6 to 15. Please print your ticket and bring it to the Advance Purchase Gates

Be Our Guest (ages 0-5 years)
Free

Be our Guest Tickets will grant admission to children 0-5 years old. This is a family event. The Moulton Lions Club encourages you to bring the children and enjoy the show.

Peddle Tractor Pull Contestant - Free Admission
Free

Children 3-10 may participate in the Peddle Tractor Pull which begins at 3:30 on July 19, 2025. Family, Friends and Spectators must purchase a ticket which includes admission to the Peddle Pull and the Tractor and Truck Pull.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!