Roaring on the Fairgrounds - Tractor Pull 2026

An Adult ticket grants admission for ages 16 and older. Please print your ticket and bring it to the Advance Purchase Gates.
20% discount until Feb 15, 2026
Student Tickets will grant admission to students ages 6 to 15. Please print your ticket and bring it to the Advance Purchase Gates
Be our Guest Tickets will grant admission to children 0-5 years old. This is a family event. The Moulton Lions Club encourages you to bring the children and enjoy the show.
Children 3-10 may participate in the Peddle Tractor Pull which begins at 3:30 on July 19, 2025. Family, Friends and Spectators must purchase a ticket which includes admission to the Peddle Pull and the Tractor and Truck Pull.
