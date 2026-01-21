ROAR's 6th Annual Gala Silent Auction

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Kimpton Grand Roatan West Bay
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Enjoy 6 nights and days at the Zulu Nyala Safari Resort for two. The package includes 3 meals a day and 2 excursions a day. Value $7995.
Starting bid
A two night stay on Sunday-Thursday (no Honduran holidays) at the Villas at Pico Bonito for two. Plus 2 roundtrip ticket Dream Ferry from Roatan to La Cieba. Value $440
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Visit includes luxury accommodation for two nights for two with breakfast, $150 dinner at Alera and 60 minutes couple treatment at Kao Kamasa Spa. Total value $2250
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Enjoy 3 bottles of Flor de Cana 18 yr rum while smoking 1 of 6 Eddy and Cine cigars. Value $305
Starting bid
One night stay for up to 6 people (3 rooms) and a 3 hour sunset cruise on Never Say Never Catarman with drinks and snacks. (Catamaran available 4/15/26-5/31/26). Value $1497
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