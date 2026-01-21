Hosted by

Roatan Operation Animal Rescue

About this event

Sales closed

ROAR's 6th Annual Gala Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Kimpton Grand Roatan West Bay

African Photo Safari item
African Photo Safari item
African Photo Safari item
African Photo Safari
$3,800

Starting bid

Enjoy 6 nights and days at the Zulu Nyala Safari Resort for two. The package includes 3 meals a day and 2 excursions a day. Value $7995.

Relax in the Mountains item
Relax in the Mountains item
Relax in the Mountains
$150

Starting bid

A two night stay on Sunday-Thursday (no Honduran holidays) at the Villas at Pico Bonito for two. Plus 2 roundtrip ticket Dream Ferry from Roatan to La Cieba. Value $440

Getaway for two at the Kimpton Grand Roatán item
Getaway for two at the Kimpton Grand Roatán item
Getaway for two at the Kimpton Grand Roatán item
Getaway for two at the Kimpton Grand Roatán
$700

Starting bid

Visit includes luxury accommodation for two nights for two with breakfast, $150 dinner at Alera and 60 minutes couple treatment at Kao Kamasa Spa. Total value $2250

Rum and Cigars item
Rum and Cigars item
Rum and Cigars
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy 3 bottles of Flor de Cana 18 yr rum while smoking 1 of 6 Eddy and Cine cigars. Value $305

Have Fun with Friends item
Have Fun with Friends item
Have Fun with Friends item
Have Fun with Friends
$450

Starting bid

One night stay for up to 6 people (3 rooms) and a 3 hour sunset cruise on Never Say Never Catarman with drinks and snacks. (Catamaran available 4/15/26-5/31/26). Value $1497

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!