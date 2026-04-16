Robert Asp PTAC's Silent Auction 2026 PAGE 2

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($250 value) Hit the greens with this foursome golf experience! Includes four 18-hole rounds with a cart at Wildflower Golf Course—ideal for a fun day with friends or family.
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($250) Level up your child’s skills with this Code Ninjas experience! Kids will learn coding through fun, game-based activities—perfect for building confidence, creativity, and problem-solving skills.
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($30 value) Show your Dragon pride with this fun collection of MSUM gear and fan favorites! Perfect for students, alumni, and supporters of Minnesota State University Moorhead.
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($35 value) Enjoy the perfect blend of beauty and relaxation! This basket features a Holland’s Wildflower gift and a cozy candle—perfect for adding warmth and charm to any space.
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($55 value) Bring convenience and quality to your kitchen! This basket includes Pampered Chef favorites—perfect for everyday cooking, baking, and entertaining. Thank you Margrit Schwartz from Pampered Chef!
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($35 value) The perfect gift for coffee and pastry lovers! Includes a bakery gift card and a Black Cart mug—ideal for starting your day with something warm and delicious.
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($100 value) Celebrate Fargo-Moorhead with this fun collection of local favorites! Includes a cooler, Woodchipper hat, and two Yeti mugs—perfect for game days, outings, and showing your local pride.
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($50 value) Express yourself with custom ink! This No Coast Tattoo gift card is perfect for starting a new tattoo or adding to an existing design.
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($250 value) Level up your child’s skills with this Code Ninjas experience! Kids will learn coding through fun, game-based activities—perfect for building confidence, creativity, and problem-solving skills.
Starting bid
($50 value) Enjoy the perfect night out! This package includes a $25 Porter Creek gift card and a bottle of wine—great for a relaxing dinner or cozy night in.
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($100 value) Show your Spud pride with this fun collection of Moorhead swag! Perfect for students, families, and fans who love representing their hometown.
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($100 value) Stay cool and enjoy your favorite music wherever you go! This set includes a cooler and Bluetooth speaker—perfect for outdoor adventures and everyday fun. Thank you DNC (Dakota Carrier Network)
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($100 value) Enjoy a fun and easy night in with the whole family! This package includes Papa John’s pizza and everything you need for a great game night—perfect for food, fun, and time together.
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($45 value) Enjoy a fun day exploring Moorhead! This package includes local favorites, treats, and experiences—perfect for a family outing or a day of supporting the community.
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($250 value) Plan the perfect day out with this fun-filled family package! Includes activities and treats everyone will enjoy—great for quality time and creating special moments.
Starting bid
($250 value) Plan the perfect day out with this fun-filled family package! Includes activities and treats everyone will enjoy—great for quality time and creating special moments
Starting bid
($100 value) Flip, jump, and have fun! This gymnastics package includes classes or passes for an exciting and active experience—perfect for kids who love to move and try something new.
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($130 value) A little bundle packed with a lot of fun! Enjoy local experiences, treats, and activities—perfect for a quick family outing.
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(value: Priceless) Go behind the scenes at Dairy Queen and create your very own ice cream cake! This fun, hands-on experience is perfect for kids or families—learn how cakes are made and decorate your own to take home.
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($60 value) Treat yourself or someone special to a sweet outing! This bundle includes coffee and ice cream—perfect for a casual date, catching up with a friend, or enjoying a little treat.
Starting bid
($90 value) Bring the fun of a campfire indoors or to your backyard! This bundle includes a tabletop Solo Stove and all the fixings for delicious s’mores—perfect for cozy nights, entertaining, and making sweet memories.
Starting bid
($100 value) Enjoy a fun and easy night in with the whole family! This package includes Papa John’s pizza and everything you need for a great game night—perfect for food, fun, and time together.
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($125 value) Plan the perfect day in Moorhead! This package features local spots and experiences—great for a fun outing with family or friends.
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($100 value) Plan the perfect family outing with this fun-filled bundle! Includes activities and treats everyone will enjoy—great for quality time and exploring together.
Starting bid
($200 value) Invest in your health and well-being! This YMCA package offers access to fitness, activities, and community programs—perfect for staying active and feeling your best.
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($100 value) Flip, jump, and have fun! This gymnastics package includes classes or passes for an exciting and active experience—perfect for kids who love to move and try something new.
Starting bid
($150 value) Spark creativity and self-expression with this inspiring journaling set! Includes tools and extras for writing, reflecting, and capturing your thoughts and ideas.
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($125 value) Enjoy the perfect day for any golf enthusiast! This bundle includes Scheels and Suite Shots gift cards—perfect for gearing up and hitting the range for a fun and relaxing outing.
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($90 value) Treat mom to something truly special! This beautiful basket includes a Kendra Scott necklace, candle, wine, and a book—perfect for relaxing, unwinding, and feeling appreciated. A thoughtful and luxurious gift for Mother’s Day!
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