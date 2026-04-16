Hosted by

Robert Asp PTAC

About this event

Sales closed

Robert Asp PTAC's Silent Auction 2026 PAGE 2

Pick-up location

910 11th St N, Moorhead, MN 56560, USA

🏌️ Wildflower Ultimate Golf Day for Four item
🏌️ Wildflower Ultimate Golf Day for Four
$50

Starting bid

($250 value) Hit the greens with this foursome golf experience! Includes four 18-hole rounds with a cart at Wildflower Golf Course—ideal for a fun day with friends or family.

👾 Code Ninjas Learning Experience Voucher #1 item
👾 Code Ninjas Learning Experience Voucher #1
$50

Starting bid

($250) Level up your child’s skills with this Code Ninjas experience! Kids will learn coding through fun, game-based activities—perfect for building confidence, creativity, and problem-solving skills.

🐉 MSUM Dragons Fan Swag Bag item
🐉 MSUM Dragons Fan Swag Bag
$10

Starting bid

($30 value) Show your Dragon pride with this fun collection of MSUM gear and fan favorites! Perfect for students, alumni, and supporters of Minnesota State University Moorhead.

🌸 Holland’s Wildflower & Candle Gift Basket item
🌸 Holland’s Wildflower & Candle Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

($35 value) Enjoy the perfect blend of beauty and relaxation! This basket features a Holland’s Wildflower gift and a cozy candle—perfect for adding warmth and charm to any space.

🍽️ Pampered Chef Cooking & Baking Bundle item
🍽️ Pampered Chef Cooking & Baking Bundle
$10

Starting bid

($55 value) Bring convenience and quality to your kitchen! This basket includes Pampered Chef favorites—perfect for everyday cooking, baking, and entertaining. Thank you Margrit Schwartz from Pampered Chef!

☕ 7 Brew Cozy Coffee & Bakery Gift Set #4 item
☕ 7 Brew Cozy Coffee & Bakery Gift Set #4
$10

Starting bid

($35 value) The perfect gift for coffee and pastry lovers! Includes a bakery gift card and a Black Cart mug—ideal for starting your day with something warm and delicious.

🌆 Fargo-Moorhead Local Favorites Bundle item
🌆 Fargo-Moorhead Local Favorites Bundle
$40

Starting bid

($100 value) Celebrate Fargo-Moorhead with this fun collection of local favorites! Includes a cooler, Woodchipper hat, and two Yeti mugs—perfect for game days, outings, and showing your local pride.

🎨 No Coast Tattoo Gift Card #2 item
🎨 No Coast Tattoo Gift Card #2
$20

Starting bid

($50 value) Express yourself with custom ink! This No Coast Tattoo gift card is perfect for starting a new tattoo or adding to an existing design.

👾 Code Ninjas Learning Experience Voucher #2 item
👾 Code Ninjas Learning Experience Voucher #2
$50

Starting bid

($250 value) Level up your child’s skills with this Code Ninjas experience! Kids will learn coding through fun, game-based activities—perfect for building confidence, creativity, and problem-solving skills.

🍷 Porter Creek Dinner & Wine Night Package item
🍷 Porter Creek Dinner & Wine Night Package
$20

Starting bid

($50 value) Enjoy the perfect night out! This package includes a $25 Porter Creek gift card and a bottle of wine—great for a relaxing dinner or cozy night in.

🥔 Spud Pride Swag Basket - Just Screen It item
🥔 Spud Pride Swag Basket - Just Screen It
$50

Starting bid

($100 value) Show your Spud pride with this fun collection of Moorhead swag! Perfect for students, families, and fans who love representing their hometown.

🔊 Ultimate Tailgate & Tunes Bundle item
🔊 Ultimate Tailgate & Tunes Bundle
$40

Starting bid

($100 value) Stay cool and enjoy your favorite music wherever you go! This set includes a cooler and Bluetooth speaker—perfect for outdoor adventures and everyday fun. Thank you DNC (Dakota Carrier Network)

🍕 Papa John’s Family Game Night Package #1 item
🍕 Papa John’s Family Game Night Package #1
$30

Starting bid

($100 value) Enjoy a fun and easy night in with the whole family! This package includes Papa John’s pizza and everything you need for a great game night—perfect for food, fun, and time together.

🥧 Moorhead Day Out Experience Package item
🥧 Moorhead Day Out Experience Package
$10

Starting bid

($45 value) Enjoy a fun day exploring Moorhead! This package includes local favorites, treats, and experiences—perfect for a family outing or a day of supporting the community.

👨‍👩‍👧 Family Fun Day Adventure Bundle #1 item
👨‍👩‍👧 Family Fun Day Adventure Bundle #1
$50

Starting bid

($250 value) Plan the perfect day out with this fun-filled family package! Includes activities and treats everyone will enjoy—great for quality time and creating special moments.

🎉 Ultimate Family Fun Day Package #2 item
🎉 Ultimate Family Fun Day Package #2
$50

Starting bid

($250 value) Plan the perfect day out with this fun-filled family package! Includes activities and treats everyone will enjoy—great for quality time and creating special moments

🤸‍♀️ Gymnastics Fun Pack #1 item
🤸‍♀️ Gymnastics Fun Pack #1
$20

Starting bid

($100 value) Flip, jump, and have fun! This gymnastics package includes classes or passes for an exciting and active experience—perfect for kids who love to move and try something new.

🌟 Moorhead Day of Fun: Mini Edition item
🌟 Moorhead Day of Fun: Mini Edition
$20

Starting bid

($130 value) A little bundle packed with a lot of fun! Enjoy local experiences, treats, and activities—perfect for a quick family outing.

🎂 Dairy Queen Cake Decorating Experience item
🎂 Dairy Queen Cake Decorating Experience
$50

Starting bid

(value: Priceless) Go behind the scenes at Dairy Queen and create your very own ice cream cake! This fun, hands-on experience is perfect for kids or families—learn how cakes are made and decorate your own to take home.

☕🍦 Coffee & Ice Cream Date Night Bundle item
☕🍦 Coffee & Ice Cream Date Night Bundle
$20

Starting bid

($60 value) Treat yourself or someone special to a sweet outing! This bundle includes coffee and ice cream—perfect for a casual date, catching up with a friend, or enjoying a little treat.

🔥🍫 Tabletop S’mores & Solo Stove Bundle item
🔥🍫 Tabletop S’mores & Solo Stove Bundle
$40

Starting bid

($90 value) Bring the fun of a campfire indoors or to your backyard! This bundle includes a tabletop Solo Stove and all the fixings for delicious s’mores—perfect for cozy nights, entertaining, and making sweet memories.

🍕 Papa John’s Family Game Night Package #2 item
🍕 Papa John’s Family Game Night Package #2
$30

Starting bid

($100 value) Enjoy a fun and easy night in with the whole family! This package includes Papa John’s pizza and everything you need for a great game night—perfect for food, fun, and time together.

🎉 Moorhead Day Out Adventure item
🎉 Moorhead Day Out Adventure
$20

Starting bid

($125 value) Plan the perfect day in Moorhead! This package features local spots and experiences—great for a fun outing with family or friends.

👨‍👩‍👧 Family Day Out Adventure Package item
👨‍👩‍👧 Family Day Out Adventure Package
$20

Starting bid

($100 value) Plan the perfect family outing with this fun-filled bundle! Includes activities and treats everyone will enjoy—great for quality time and exploring together.

💪 YMCA Health & Wellness Bundle item
💪 YMCA Health & Wellness Bundle
$50

Starting bid

($200 value) Invest in your health and well-being! This YMCA package offers access to fitness, activities, and community programs—perfect for staying active and feeling your best.

🤸‍♀️ Gymnastics Fun Pack #2 item
🤸‍♀️ Gymnastics Fun Pack #2
$20

Starting bid

($100 value) Flip, jump, and have fun! This gymnastics package includes classes or passes for an exciting and active experience—perfect for kids who love to move and try something new.

🖊️ Creative Journaling & Inspiration Set item
🖊️ Creative Journaling & Inspiration Set
$50

Starting bid

($150 value) Spark creativity and self-expression with this inspiring journaling set! Includes tools and extras for writing, reflecting, and capturing your thoughts and ideas.

⛳ Scheel and Suite Shots Ultimate Golf Lover’s Day Package item
⛳ Scheel and Suite Shots Ultimate Golf Lover’s Day Package
$40

Starting bid

($125 value) Enjoy the perfect day for any golf enthusiast! This bundle includes Scheels and Suite Shots gift cards—perfect for gearing up and hitting the range for a fun and relaxing outing.

💐 Mother’s Day Luxury Gift Basket-Kendra Scott Neckalce! item
💐 Mother’s Day Luxury Gift Basket-Kendra Scott Neckalce!
$40

Starting bid

($90 value) Treat mom to something truly special! This beautiful basket includes a Kendra Scott necklace, candle, wine, and a book—perfect for relaxing, unwinding, and feeling appreciated. A thoughtful and luxurious gift for Mother’s Day!

Ninja for a month item
Ninja for a month
$20

Starting bid

Ninja for a month item
Ninja for a month
$20

Starting bid

Unglued crafts item
Unglued crafts
$20

Starting bid

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