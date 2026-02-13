Hosted by

KATHERINE ANNE PORTER SCHOOL

About this event

Roberto Armando Ramos Memorial Silent Auction

Pick-up location

515 RM 2325, Wimberley, Tx 78676

Collings Acoustic Guitar item
Collings Acoustic Guitar
$5,000

Starting bid

Bill Collings, coming from a family of engineers, Bill’s experience as a craftsman and his natural curiosity equipped him to experiment and quickly improve his craft. Before long, his instruments were in the hands of local talents Rick Gordon and Lyle Lovett, which led more Texas players to seek out Bill for custom guitars.

Guild 12 string guitar item
Guild 12 string guitar
$2,000

Starting bid

Achieve full chordal expression and powerful volume with a Guild 12-String. All Guild 12-string acoustics have dual-action truss rods and custom bracing.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!