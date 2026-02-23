Robertsdale Band Booster Club's 3rd Annual Casino Night Silent Auction

🏁 2026 Sportsman 450 HO – Turnkey & Trail Ready

Thanks to our Title Sponsor, Baldwin County Polaris, and their partnership with Deep South Cranes, one lucky winner will take home a brand-new 2026 Sportsman 450 HO — and it’s ready to ride.





This powerful and versatile ATV is built for work and play, offering dependable performance, smooth handling, and the durability Polaris is known for. To make it even more special, it includes a custom graphics kit valued at $350, designed and installed by Category 5 Graphics & Apparel, giving it a one-of-a-kind look you won’t find anywhere else.

✔ What makes this package exceptional:

Brand-new 2026 Sportsman 450 HO

Custom graphics package included

No additional dealer fees

No freight or prep charges

No dealer documentation fees

No hidden costs

The winning bidder will be responsible only for standard state-required title and registration fees, if applicable.





There are no additional dealership costs beyond that.





This is a true turnkey opportunity to own a brand-new Polaris ATV while supporting the Robertsdale High School Golden Bear Band.

Come ready to bid. This will be one of the hottest items of the night. 🏁