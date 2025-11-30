WEPTO - Robinson PTO

Hosted by

WEPTO - Robinson PTO

About this event

Robinson School PTO Winter Concert 2025 Community Event

60 Concord Rd

Westford, MA 01886, USA

Family Pass
$15

Includes admission for up to 5 people + 1 bag of freshly popped popcorn.

Red Carpet Pass
$25

Skip the lines and opt for a bag of pre-selected treats.

Includes admission for up to 5 people + 2 bags of freshly popped popcorn + 2 snacks (must make selection during order process) + 2 drinks. Drink choices of water or juice box will be made at the event.

Single Ticket
$5

Includes admission for 1 person + 1 bag of freshly popped popcorn.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!