Robinwood 5th Grade Grad Store

Big Head cutouts of your student to hold during the 5th Grade Grad Walk.





12 x 18 inches, with a 3 inch handle.





You may choose the picture to use (must be school appropriate), we recommend a photo of your student from 4K or 5K.





Email photo to [email protected] with student's name and "Big Head Photo" as subject.





Big Heads can be sent home with parent pick up students, you may pick your photo from the RW office or if you would like to keep it a surprise, you can also pick it up the day of the 5th grade grad walk .

No big heads will be sent home on the bus.





Order deadline April 8th, delivery expected by early May.