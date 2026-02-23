Robo Rally 2026

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Listed on Website * Listed on Sign at Entrance *
Listed on Sign at the Activity Den * Listed on Website * Listed on Sign at Entrance *
Listed on Sign at the Snack Den * Listed on Website * Listed on Sign at Entrance *
Reserved for colleges, universities, trade schools, and industry organizations, as well as police, fire, EMS, and military. * Display Table only. * Link on Website * Listed on Sign at Entrance *
Display Table * Delta Sponsor Sign at table * Link on Website * Listed on Sign at Entrance *
ONLY 5 OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE! * Display Table * Beta Sponsor Sign at table * Choice of Table Location * Larger Space if needed * Friday Night Setup * Linked Logo on Website * Logo on Sign at Entrance * *Please send logo to us via email*
ONLY 2 OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE! * Recognition As Team Sponsor for 2025-26 Season * Display Table * Alpha Sponsor Sign at table * Priority Table Location Choice * Larger Space if needed * Friday Night Setup * Linked Logo on Website * Logo on Sign at Entrance * *Please send logo to us via email*
ONLY 1 OPPORTUNITY AVAILABLE! * “Wolfpack Robotics Presents Robo Rally Powered by **YOUR COMPANY **” * Included on ALL Marketing Materials * Recognition As Team Sponsor for 2025-26 Season * Display Table * Leader of the Pack Sponsor Sign at table * Top Priority Table Location Choice * Larger Space if needed * Friday Night Setup * Linked Logo on Website * Logo on Sign at Entrance * *Please send logo to us via email*
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