Wilkes-Barre Area Robotics

Hosted by

Wilkes-Barre Area Robotics

About this event

Robo Rally 2026

2021 Wolfpack Wy

Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705, USA

Friend of the Pack Event Sponsor
$50

Listed on Website * Listed on Sign at Entrance *

Activity Den Sponsor
$100

Listed on Sign at the Activity Den * Listed on Website * Listed on Sign at Entrance *

Snack Den Sponsor
$100

Listed on Sign at the Snack Den * Listed on Website * Listed on Sign at Entrance *

Education/Public Service Display Only
Free

Reserved for colleges, universities, trade schools, and industry organizations, as well as police, fire, EMS, and military. * Display Table only. * Link on Website * Listed on Sign at Entrance *

Delta Event Sponsor
$250

Display Table * Delta Sponsor Sign at table * Link on Website * Listed on Sign at Entrance *

Beta Event Sponsor
$500

ONLY 5 OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE! * Display Table * Beta Sponsor Sign at table * Choice of Table Location * Larger Space if needed * Friday Night Setup * Linked Logo on Website * Logo on Sign at Entrance * *Please send logo to us via email*

Alpha Event Sponsor
$1,000

ONLY 2 OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE! * Recognition As Team Sponsor for 2025-26 Season * Display Table * Alpha Sponsor Sign at table * Priority Table Location Choice * Larger Space if needed * Friday Night Setup * Linked Logo on Website * Logo on Sign at Entrance * *Please send logo to us via email*

Leader of the Pack Presenting Sponsor
$2,500

ONLY 1 OPPORTUNITY AVAILABLE! * “Wolfpack Robotics Presents Robo Rally Powered by **YOUR COMPANY **” * Included on ALL Marketing Materials * Recognition As Team Sponsor for 2025-26 Season * Display Table * Leader of the Pack Sponsor Sign at table * Top Priority Table Location Choice * Larger Space if needed * Friday Night Setup * Linked Logo on Website * Logo on Sign at Entrance * *Please send logo to us via email*

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