Robo Rally 2026

ONLY 1 OPPORTUNITY AVAILABLE! * “Wolfpack Robotics Presents Robo Rally Powered by **YOUR COMPANY **” * Included on ALL Marketing Materials * Recognition As Team Sponsor for 2025-26 Season * Display Table * Leader of the Pack Sponsor Sign at table * Top Priority Table Location Choice * Larger Space if needed * Friday Night Setup * Linked Logo on Website * Logo on Sign at Entrance * *Please send logo to us via email*