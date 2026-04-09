RoboConNJ 2026 Investigation Island Payment

About this event
2-Day Participation for all businesses not including sponsors.
2-Day Participation for all non-profit organizations including those with 501c.3 status
2-Day Participation for all government entities with a budget managed by city, county, state, or federal government.
1-Day Participation for all businesses not including sponsors. Participation day should be indicated in the registration form.
1-Day Participation for all non-profit organizations including those with 501c.3 status. Participation day should be indicated in the registration form.
1-Day Participation for all government entities with a budget managed by city, county, state, or federal government.. Participation day should be indicated in the registration form.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!