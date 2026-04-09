Organization For Robotics Of Bound Brook

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Organization For Robotics Of Bound Brook

About this event

RoboConNJ 2026 Investigation Island Payment

400 Commons Way

Bridgewater, NJ 08807, USA

For Profit Organization - 2 Day Participation
$200

2-Day Participation for all businesses not including sponsors.

Non-Profit Organization - 2 Day Participation
$50

2-Day Participation for all non-profit organizations including those with 501c.3 status

Government Entity - 2 Day Participation
Free

2-Day Participation for all government entities with a budget managed by city, county, state, or federal government.

For Profit Organization - 1 Day Participation Only
$100

1-Day Participation for all businesses not including sponsors. Participation day should be indicated in the registration form.

Non-Profit Organization - 1 Day Participation
$25

1-Day Participation for all non-profit organizations including those with 501c.3 status. Participation day should be indicated in the registration form.

Government Entity - 1 Day Participation
Free

1-Day Participation for all government entities with a budget managed by city, county, state, or federal government.. Participation day should be indicated in the registration form.

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