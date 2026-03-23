Robotics and Coding 5th Grade Only

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About this event
This enrichment will use engineering and computers to block code a bot to successfully complete missions. Students will learn more advanced coding functions to code a programmable bot.
Please complete the check out process in order to be on the waitlist. (You will not be charged) You will be contacted if a space becomes available.
This enrichment will use engineering and computers to block code a bot to successfully complete missions. Students will learn more advanced coding functions to code a programmable bot.
Please complete the check out process in order to be on the waitlist. (You will not be charged) You will be contacted if a space becomes available.
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