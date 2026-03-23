Aspen Meadow PTO

Hosted by

Aspen Meadow PTO

About this event

Robotics and Coding 5th Grade Only

Peak Room

Student Slot (5th only) (APRIL 30th ONLY)
$12

This enrichment will use engineering and computers to block code a bot to successfully complete missions. Students will learn more advanced coding functions to code a programmable bot. 

Wait List (5th only) (APRIL 30th ONLY)
Free

Please complete the check out process in order to be on the waitlist. (You will not be charged) You will be contacted if a space becomes available.

Student Slot (5th only) (MAY 7th ONLY)
$12

This enrichment will use engineering and computers to block code a bot to successfully complete missions. Students will learn more advanced coding functions to code a programmable bot. 

Wait List (5th only) (MAY 7th ONLY)
Free

Please complete the check out process in order to be on the waitlist. (You will not be charged) You will be contacted if a space becomes available.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!