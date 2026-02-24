Robotics Summer Camps

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June 22 - 26
9:30 AM - 12:30 PM
In this camp students will use the VEX IQ robotics system to design and build a robot that can be driven remotely and used to complete a series of challenges both with and against other robots. Recommended for students entering fourth through eighth grade.
July 6 - 10
1:30 PM - 4:30 PM
In this camp students will use the VEX IQ robotics system to design and build a robot that can be driven remotely and used to complete a series of challenges both with and against other robots. Recommended for students entering fourth through eighth grade.
July 6 - 10
9:30 AM - 12:30 PM
In this class students will work with a tiny computer called a micro:bit, they will learn the basics of how to make electronics interface with the real world. No previous programming experience necessary. Recommended for students entering fifth grade and up.
July 20 - 24
1:30 PM - 4:30 PM
This camp is for students who have some experience building and programming robots, it will have similar objectives to the intro to VEX IQ class. Recommended for students entering fourth through eighth grade.
August 3 - 7
9:30 AM - 12:30 PM
In this camp students will build a robot using common arts and crafts materials and use it to compete in a simple robot sumo competition. Recommended for students entering fifth grade and up.
August 17 - 21
1:30 PM - 4:30 PM
In this camp students will program a small robot to complete a series of tasks. They will learn how to program obstacle avoidance, line following, and tele-op control. Recommended for students entering fourth grade and up.
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