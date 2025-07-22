Borderland Robotics Sign-up 2025-2026

For ages 5-7. This playful introductory STEM program ignites a natural curiosity and builds habits of learning with hands-on activities using LEGO® DUPLO® bricks.
For ages 7-10. Teams focus on the fundamentals of engineering as they explore real-world problems, learn to design, code, and create unique solutions made with LEGO bricks powered by LEGO® Education SPIKETM Essential.
For ages 10-13. Friendly competition is at the heart of Challenge, as teams of students engage in research, problem-solving, coding, and engineering - building and programming a LEGO® Education SPIKE™ Prime robot that navigates the missions of a robot game.
For ages 13-18. Code, Design, and Compete with Robots!
FIRST® Tech Challenge students work together with their mentors to design and build robots to compete in a dynamic and exciting challenge.
Students develop STEM skills, engage in community outreach, practice engineering innovation, and build confidence to help them succeed.
