Robotics Team Sponsorships

Thank you, your generosity if helping forge champions!





Champion Sponsor includes all Engineer benefits, plus:

Large logo displayed on our portable robotics arenas, which travel to schools, community events, and local businesses — reaching hundreds of people throughout the season

Logo on competition robots for the remainder of this season and all post-season events

On-site robot demonstration and student showcase event at your business or hosted at Redwoods Wonder Forge, scheduled in advance with the teams

This is our highest-visibility partnership — your brand travels with us to competitions, outreach events, schools, and next season's build across Del Norte and Curry Counties.