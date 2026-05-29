Redwoods Wonder Forge

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Redwoods Wonder Forge

About this event

Robotics Team Sponsorships

⚙️ Prototype Sponsor item
⚙️ Prototype Sponsor
$100

Thank You, Team Supporter!


Your Sponsorship includes:

  • Logo on team competition t-shirts for all active teams
  • Recognition on Redwoods Wonder Forge social media, including a post-season thank-you
  • Logo on championship and event presentation displays
  • Logo listed on the Redwoods Wonder Forge website as an official sponsor
🔧 Engineer Sponsor item
🔧 Engineer Sponsor
$250

Thank you-you're "engineering" the future with your support!


Includes all Prototype benefits, plus:

  • Logo on all team flyers, promotional materials, and community outreach materials (print and digital) through the 2026–2027 season
  • Logo placed directly on competition robots for the remainder of this season
  • Framed team photo and sponsor appreciation plaque for display at your business

Your support is visible wherever our robots go!

🚀 Champion Sponsor item
🚀 Champion Sponsor
$500

Thank you, your generosity if helping forge champions!


Champion Sponsor includes all Engineer benefits, plus:

  • Large logo displayed on our portable robotics arenas, which travel to schools, community events, and local businesses — reaching hundreds of people throughout the season
  • Logo on competition robots for the remainder of this season and all post-season events
  • On-site robot demonstration and student showcase event at your business or hosted at Redwoods Wonder Forge, scheduled in advance with the teams

This is our highest-visibility partnership — your brand travels with us to competitions, outreach events, schools, and next season's build across Del Norte and Curry Counties.

Add a donation for Redwoods Wonder Forge

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