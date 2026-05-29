Robotics Team Sponsorships

Thank you, your generosity if helping forge champions!
Champion Sponsor includes all Engineer benefits, plus:
- Large logo displayed on our portable robotics arenas, which travel to schools, community events, and local businesses — reaching hundreds of people throughout the season
- Logo on competition robots for the remainder of this season and all post-season events
- On-site robot demonstration and student showcase event at your business or hosted at Redwoods Wonder Forge, scheduled in advance with the teams
This is our highest-visibility partnership — your brand travels with us to competitions, outreach events, schools, and next season's build across Del Norte and Curry Counties.
Thank you, your generosity if helping forge champions!
Champion Sponsor includes all Engineer benefits, plus:
- Large logo displayed on our portable robotics arenas, which travel to schools, community events, and local businesses — reaching hundreds of people throughout the season
- Logo on competition robots for the remainder of this season and all post-season events
- On-site robot demonstration and student showcase event at your business or hosted at Redwoods Wonder Forge, scheduled in advance with the teams
This is our highest-visibility partnership — your brand travels with us to competitions, outreach events, schools, and next season's build across Del Norte and Curry Counties.