Chloe’s Closet 501c3

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Chloe’s Closet 501c3

About this event

Robyn’s Rubies & Royals | CHARI-TEA for Alzheimer's

231 Harrison Ave suite 4

Harrison, OH 45030, USA

12:30 PM Child Royal Tea Experience
$21

👑Reserve your child’s place at our 12:30PM seating for a 60-minute Royal Tea experience designed to create a joyful and meaningful moment of connection.

💜This charitable experience supports Alzheimer’s research and is part of a private, reservation-only gathering.

💜This experience is thoughtfully designed for children to enjoy alongside their accompanying adults, unless otherwise noted for private parties or special occasions.

💜Seating is thoughtfully arranged upon arrival, and children may be seated at adult tables to best accommodate each party.

12:30 PM Adult Royal Tea Experience
$35

👑Reserve your place at our 12:30 PM seating for a 60-minute, elegantly curated Royal Tea experience.

💜This reservation supports Alzheimer’s research and secures your seat within a private, pre-arranged charitable gathering.

💜Adult Royal Tea tiers are thoughtfully curated by Abersons Kitchen & Desserts, a licensed vendor.

💜Seating is thoughtfully arranged upon arrival, and children may be seated at adult tables to best accommodate each party.

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