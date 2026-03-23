Robyn’s Rubies & Royals | CHARI-TEA for Alzheimer's

👑Reserve your child’s place at our 12:30PM seating for a 60-minute Royal Tea experience designed to create a joyful and meaningful moment of connection.

💜This charitable experience supports Alzheimer’s research and is part of a private, reservation-only gathering.

💜This experience is thoughtfully designed for children to enjoy alongside their accompanying adults, unless otherwise noted for private parties or special occasions.

💜Seating is thoughtfully arranged upon arrival, and children may be seated at adult tables to best accommodate each party.