Roccs Inc

Hosted by

Roccs Inc

About this event

ROCCS 12th Annual Casino Night Fundraiser

300 N Apopka Ave

Inverness, FL 34450, USA

Presenting Sponsor-Exclusive Opportunity (Only 1 Available)
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Be the exclusive presenting sponsor of Casino Night and receive premier visibility while supporting youth rowing in our community.

8 VIP Event Tickets with early entry at 6:00 PM, dinner buffet, and drinks all night

• Access to casino games, silent auction, 50/50, raffles, and lots of fun!
Reserved VIP round table seating for your guests
Exclusive top sponsor recognition throughout the event
• Premier logo placement on all event marketing and signage
• Recognition during event announcements throughout the evening
• Premium on-site sponsor signage at the event

• Elevated laminated logo sign (8x10) displayed as your table centerpiece

• Recognition in the event program and sponsor slideshow
• Social media recognition leading up to the event
Commemorative thank-you plaque recognizing your sponsorship

…and more!

Entertainment Feature Sponsor (Only 1 Available)
$1,750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Be the featured sponsor of the evening entertainment and enjoy premium visibility near the band and stage throughout the event.


8 VIP Event Tickets with early entry at 6:00 PM, dinner buffet, and drinks all night

• Access to casino games, silent auction, 50/50, raffles, and lots of fun!
Reserved VIP round table seating for your guests
A-frame sponsor signage near the band and stage area
• Elevated laminated logo sign (8x10) displayed as your table centerpiece
• Recognition during live band shout-outs throughout the evening
• Social media recognition leading up to the event
• Recognition in the event program and sponsor slideshow
Framed thank-you plaque recognizing your sponsorship

…and more!

Photo Backdrop Feature Sponsor (Only 1 available)
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Be the featured sponsor of the official Casino Night photo backdrop and gain visibility in guest photos shared throughout the evening.


8 VIP Event Tickets with early entry at 6:00 PM, dinner buffet, and drinks all night

• Access to casino games, silent auction, 50/50, raffles, and lots of fun!
Reserved VIP round table seating for your guests
Logo featured on the official event photo backdrop
• Recognition during photo moments throughout the evening
• Elevated laminated logo sign (8x10) displayed as your table centerpiece
• Social media recognition leading up to the event
• Recognition in the event program and sponsor slideshow
Framed thank-you plaque recognizing your sponsorship

…and more!

Drink Feature Sponsor (Only 1 Available)
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Be the featured sponsor of the bar area (we have two bars) and gain premium visibility throughout the evening.


8 VIP Event Tickets with early entry at 6:00 PM, dinner buffet, and drinks all night

• Access to casino games, silent auction, 50/50, raffles, and lots of fun!
Reserved VIP round table seating for your guests
A-frame sponsor signage prominently displayed at the bar area
• Recognition during event announcements
• Elevated laminated logo sign (8x10) displayed as your table centerpiece
• Social media recognition leading up to the event
• Recognition in the event program and sponsor slideshow
Framed thank-you plaque recognizing your sponsorship

…and more!

Food Feature Sponsor (Only 1 Available)
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Be the featured sponsor of the food area and gain premium visibility throughout the evening.


8 VIP Event Tickets with early entry at 6:00 PM, dinner buffet, and drinks all night

• Access to casino games, silent auction, 50/50, raffles, and lots of fun!
Reserved VIP round table seating for your guests
A-frame sponsor signage prominently displayed at the food area
• Recognition during event announcements
• Elevated laminated logo sign (8x10) displayed as your table centerpiece
• Social media recognition leading up to the event
• Recognition in the event program and sponsor slideshow
Framed thank-you plaque recognizing your sponsorship

…and more!

Silent Auction Feature Sponsor (Only 1 Available)
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Be the featured sponsor of the silent auction area and gain premium visibility throughout the evening.


8 VIP Event Tickets with early entry at 6:00 PM, dinner buffet, and drinks all night

• Access to casino games, silent auction, 50/50, raffles, and lots of fun!
Reserved VIP round table seating for your guests
A-frame sponsor signage prominently displayed in the auction area
• Recognition during event announcements
• Elevated laminated logo sign (8x10) displayed as your table centerpiece
• Social media recognition leading up to the event
• Recognition in the event program and sponsor slideshow
Framed thank-you plaque recognizing your sponsorship

…and more!

Bonus Feature Sponsor – ROCCS Trailer Wrap Sponsor -Limited
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Gain premium visibility before, during, and after Casino Night by featuring your logo on the ROCCS trailer.


8 VIP Event Tickets with early entry at 6:00 PM, dinner buffet, and drinks all night

• Access to casino games, silent auction, 50/50, raffles, and lots of fun!
Reserved VIP round table seating for your guests
Sponsor logo placed on ROCCS trailer (corner placement)
• Trailer parked prominently near the Depot during Casino Night
• Ongoing exposure beyond the event as the trailer is used in the community
• Recognition during event announcements
• Elevated laminated logo sign (8x10) displayed as your table centerpiece
• Social media recognition leading up to the event
• Recognition in the event program and sponsor slideshow
Framed thank-you plaque recognizing your sponsorship

…and more!

Platinum Table Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Enjoy premium visibility and VIP access while supporting ROCCS at Casino Night.


8 VIP Event Tickets with early entry at 6:00 PM, dinner buffet, and drinks all night

• Access to casino games, silent auction, 50/50, raffles, and lots of fun!
Reserved VIP round table seating for your guests
• Elevated laminated logo sign (8x10) displayed as your table centerpiece
• Recognition during live band shout-outs throughout the evening
• Social media recognition leading up to the event
• Recognition in the event program and sponsor slideshow
Framed thank-you plaque recognizing your sponsorship

…and more!

Gold Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Support ROCCS at Casino Night while gaining recognition throughout the event.


4 VIP Event Tickets with early entry at 6:00 PM, dinner buffet, and drinks all night

• Access to casino games, silent auction, 50/50, raffles, and lots of fun!
• Recognition in the event program and slideshow
• Social media recognition leading up to the event

…and more!

Silver "Our Community" Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Support ROCCS at Casino Night while gaining recognition throughout the event.


2 VIP Event Tickets with early entry at 6:00 PM, dinner buffet, and drinks all night

• Access to casino games, silent auction, 50/50, raffles, and lots of fun!
• Recognition in the event program and slideshow
• Social media recognition leading up to the event

…and more!

General Admission - Dinner Buffet Only
$40

Enjoy an evening of fun and support ROCCS.

• Entry to Casino Night
• Dinner buffet included
• Access to casino games, silent auction, 50/50, raffles, and lots of fun!

General Admission – Dinner Buffet + Drink Package
$100

• Entry to Casino Night
• Dinner buffet included
All-you-can-drink beverages throughout the event
• Access to casino games, silent auction, 50/50, raffles, and lots of fun!

Add a donation for Roccs Inc

$

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