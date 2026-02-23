ROCCS 12th Annual Casino Night Fundraiser

Be the exclusive presenting sponsor of Casino Night and receive premier visibility while supporting youth rowing in our community.

• 8 VIP Event Tickets with early entry at 6:00 PM, dinner buffet, and drinks all night

• Access to casino games, silent auction, 50/50, raffles, and lots of fun!

• Reserved VIP round table seating for your guests

• Exclusive top sponsor recognition throughout the event

• Premier logo placement on all event marketing and signage

• Recognition during event announcements throughout the evening

• Premium on-site sponsor signage at the event

• Elevated laminated logo sign (8x10) displayed as your table centerpiece

• Recognition in the event program and sponsor slideshow

• Social media recognition leading up to the event

• Commemorative thank-you plaque recognizing your sponsorship

…and more!