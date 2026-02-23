ROCCS 12th Annual Casino Night Fundraiser

About this event
Be the exclusive presenting sponsor of Casino Night and receive premier visibility while supporting youth rowing in our community.
• 8 VIP Event Tickets with early entry at 6:00 PM, dinner buffet, and drinks all night
• Access to casino games, silent auction, 50/50, raffles, and lots of fun!
• Reserved VIP round table seating for your guests
• Exclusive top sponsor recognition throughout the event
• Premier logo placement on all event marketing and signage
• Recognition during event announcements throughout the evening
• Premium on-site sponsor signage at the event
• Elevated laminated logo sign (8x10) displayed as your table centerpiece
• Recognition in the event program and sponsor slideshow
• Social media recognition leading up to the event
• Commemorative thank-you plaque recognizing your sponsorship
…and more!
Be the featured sponsor of the evening entertainment and enjoy premium visibility near the band and stage throughout the event.
• 8 VIP Event Tickets with early entry at 6:00 PM, dinner buffet, and drinks all night
• Access to casino games, silent auction, 50/50, raffles, and lots of fun!
• Reserved VIP round table seating for your guests
• A-frame sponsor signage near the band and stage area
• Elevated laminated logo sign (8x10) displayed as your table centerpiece
• Recognition during live band shout-outs throughout the evening
• Social media recognition leading up to the event
• Recognition in the event program and sponsor slideshow
• Framed thank-you plaque recognizing your sponsorship
…and more!
Be the featured sponsor of the official Casino Night photo backdrop and gain visibility in guest photos shared throughout the evening.
• 8 VIP Event Tickets with early entry at 6:00 PM, dinner buffet, and drinks all night
• Access to casino games, silent auction, 50/50, raffles, and lots of fun!
• Reserved VIP round table seating for your guests
• Logo featured on the official event photo backdrop
• Recognition during photo moments throughout the evening
• Elevated laminated logo sign (8x10) displayed as your table centerpiece
• Social media recognition leading up to the event
• Recognition in the event program and sponsor slideshow
• Framed thank-you plaque recognizing your sponsorship
…and more!
Be the featured sponsor of the bar area (we have two bars) and gain premium visibility throughout the evening.
• 8 VIP Event Tickets with early entry at 6:00 PM, dinner buffet, and drinks all night
• Access to casino games, silent auction, 50/50, raffles, and lots of fun!
• Reserved VIP round table seating for your guests
• A-frame sponsor signage prominently displayed at the bar area
• Recognition during event announcements
• Elevated laminated logo sign (8x10) displayed as your table centerpiece
• Social media recognition leading up to the event
• Recognition in the event program and sponsor slideshow
• Framed thank-you plaque recognizing your sponsorship
…and more!
Be the featured sponsor of the food area and gain premium visibility throughout the evening.
• 8 VIP Event Tickets with early entry at 6:00 PM, dinner buffet, and drinks all night
• Access to casino games, silent auction, 50/50, raffles, and lots of fun!
• Reserved VIP round table seating for your guests
• A-frame sponsor signage prominently displayed at the food area
• Recognition during event announcements
• Elevated laminated logo sign (8x10) displayed as your table centerpiece
• Social media recognition leading up to the event
• Recognition in the event program and sponsor slideshow
• Framed thank-you plaque recognizing your sponsorship
…and more!
Be the featured sponsor of the silent auction area and gain premium visibility throughout the evening.
• 8 VIP Event Tickets with early entry at 6:00 PM, dinner buffet, and drinks all night
• Access to casino games, silent auction, 50/50, raffles, and lots of fun!
• Reserved VIP round table seating for your guests
• A-frame sponsor signage prominently displayed in the auction area
• Recognition during event announcements
• Elevated laminated logo sign (8x10) displayed as your table centerpiece
• Social media recognition leading up to the event
• Recognition in the event program and sponsor slideshow
• Framed thank-you plaque recognizing your sponsorship
…and more!
Gain premium visibility before, during, and after Casino Night by featuring your logo on the ROCCS trailer.
• 8 VIP Event Tickets with early entry at 6:00 PM, dinner buffet, and drinks all night
• Access to casino games, silent auction, 50/50, raffles, and lots of fun!
• Reserved VIP round table seating for your guests
• Sponsor logo placed on ROCCS trailer (corner placement)
• Trailer parked prominently near the Depot during Casino Night
• Ongoing exposure beyond the event as the trailer is used in the community
• Recognition during event announcements
• Elevated laminated logo sign (8x10) displayed as your table centerpiece
• Social media recognition leading up to the event
• Recognition in the event program and sponsor slideshow
• Framed thank-you plaque recognizing your sponsorship
…and more!
Enjoy premium visibility and VIP access while supporting ROCCS at Casino Night.
• 8 VIP Event Tickets with early entry at 6:00 PM, dinner buffet, and drinks all night
• Access to casino games, silent auction, 50/50, raffles, and lots of fun!
• Reserved VIP round table seating for your guests
• Elevated laminated logo sign (8x10) displayed as your table centerpiece
• Recognition during live band shout-outs throughout the evening
• Social media recognition leading up to the event
• Recognition in the event program and sponsor slideshow
• Framed thank-you plaque recognizing your sponsorship
…and more!
Support ROCCS at Casino Night while gaining recognition throughout the event.
• 4 VIP Event Tickets with early entry at 6:00 PM, dinner buffet, and drinks all night
• Access to casino games, silent auction, 50/50, raffles, and lots of fun!
• Recognition in the event program and slideshow
• Social media recognition leading up to the event
…and more!
Support ROCCS at Casino Night while gaining recognition throughout the event.
• 2 VIP Event Tickets with early entry at 6:00 PM, dinner buffet, and drinks all night
• Access to casino games, silent auction, 50/50, raffles, and lots of fun!
• Recognition in the event program and slideshow
• Social media recognition leading up to the event
…and more!
Enjoy an evening of fun and support ROCCS.
• Entry to Casino Night
• Dinner buffet included
• Access to casino games, silent auction, 50/50, raffles, and lots of fun!
• Entry to Casino Night
• Dinner buffet included
• All-you-can-drink beverages throughout the event
• Access to casino games, silent auction, 50/50, raffles, and lots of fun!
$
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