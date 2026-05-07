Roche May 20-24, Tunkwa May 24-27

Roche Lake Park has seven world-class stocked rainbow trout lakes. Two of these

lakes are served by maintained gravel roads, on the Thompson Plateau. The park

includes rustic campsites that are located on Horseshoe Lake and Roche Lake.

We plan to camp at Roche Lake West Campground because of its proximity to the best

fishing. The other lakes are easily accessible from the camp. A pontoon boat, float tube

or pram are appropriate.

On Sunday the 24 th those interested can drive the short distance to Tunkwa Lake.

Tunkwa is a club favorite and the Tunkwa Lake Resort offers camping and cabins by

reservation. Productive fishing areas are right in front of the resort. The resort rents

boats but quality fishing can be reached by pontoon boat. Nearby Leighton Lake is

another alternative destination. Reservations recommended.