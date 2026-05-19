Rochester ACES 10U AA Black Rice/Rich - Golf Tournament

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About this event
18 Holes with cart
Register yourself to pair with others On Day Of Event
You will be able to provide all your information and then be required to pay at the country club when checking in
Come join us for dinner to have a swing at some awesome raffles!
The teams siblings who are the true ride or die athletes will have a lemonade stand set up to help support their siblings. Your donation will go right to them in support of our team!
*Company Logo On Team Practice/Training Apparel (Must purchase by 8/1/2026)
*Golf Tournament Hole Sponsor Sign (Must Purchase by 9/11/2026)
*Logo On Team Banner Displayed @ All Home Games
*Featured Post On Social Media
*Logo Placement On Team Website
*Team Photo Thank-You Plaque At The End Of Our Season
*Golf Tournament Hole Sponsor Sign (Must Purchase By 9/11/2026)
*Logo On Team Banner Displayed @ All Home Games
*Recognition On Team Social Media & Website
*Golf Tournament Hole Sign (Must Purchase By 9/11/2026)
*Social Media Shoutout!
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