Rochester ACES

Hosted by

Rochester ACES

About this event

Rochester ACES 10U AA Black Rice/Rich - Golf Tournament

355 Washington St

Spencerport, NY 14559, USA

Golf foursome
$400

18 Holes with cart

Single Golfer
$100

Register yourself to pair with others On Day Of Event

Register For Golf - Pay At Day Of Event
Free

You will be able to provide all your information and then be required to pay at the country club when checking in

Dinner Only
$35

Come join us for dinner to have a swing at some awesome raffles!

Lemonade Stand Donation
$2

The teams siblings who are the true ride or die athletes will have a lemonade stand set up to help support their siblings. Your donation will go right to them in support of our team!

POWER PLAY SPONSORSHIP
$500

*Company Logo On Team Practice/Training Apparel (Must purchase by 8/1/2026)

*Golf Tournament Hole Sponsor Sign (Must Purchase by 9/11/2026)

*Logo On Team Banner Displayed @ All Home Games

*Featured Post On Social Media

*Logo Placement On Team Website

*Team Photo Thank-You Plaque At The End Of Our Season

HAT TRICK SPONSOR
$250

*Golf Tournament Hole Sponsor Sign (Must Purchase By 9/11/2026)

*Logo On Team Banner Displayed @ All Home Games

*Recognition On Team Social Media & Website

Celly Sponsorship
$100

*Golf Tournament Hole Sign (Must Purchase By 9/11/2026)

*Social Media Shoutout!

Add a donation for Rochester ACES

$

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