Rochester Education Foundation - Bourbon Raffle 2025

Tickets are $25 each and will be entered into the bourbon raffle drawing to take place on Thursday, November 6th at The Back 9 in Rochester. Drawing will take place at 7pm. Need not be present to win, however, the Orange and Blue Weller Bottles will be raffled only to on site participants that evening.



*NOTE: Donations added go to Zeffy, not REF. You can bypass by selecting Other and entering $0*