Rochester Main Street's Contributing Partners

About the memberships
Valid until August 5, 2027
Recognition as a Rochester Main Street Contributing Partner and the knowledge that your contribution supports ongoing downtown programs and revitalization efforts.
Valid until August 5, 2027
Includes Independent Partner recognition, eligibility for a Partner Spotlight feature and a certificate of appreciation.
Valid until August 5, 2027
Includes Advocate Partner benefits, monthly social-media recognition and a complimentary booth at eligible Rochester Main Street events with advance notice.
Renews monthly
Includes Advocate Partner benefits, monthly social-media recognition and a complimentary booth at eligible Rochester Main Street events with advance notice.
Valid until August 5, 2027
Includes Legacy Partner benefits, a framed certificate of appreciation and increased social-media recognition throughout the year.
Renews monthly
Includes Legacy Partner benefits, a framed certificate of appreciation and increased social-media recognition throughout the year.
Valid until August 5, 2027
Includes Cornerstone Partner benefits, business logo recognition across Rochester Main Street webpages, newsletters, press releases and public events; an appreciation plaque; and an invitation to speak at the Rochester Main Street Annual Meeting.
Renews monthly
Includes Cornerstone Partner benefits, business logo recognition across Rochester Main Street webpages, newsletters, press releases and public events; an appreciation plaque; and an invitation to speak at the Rochester Main Street Annual Meeting.
Valid until August 5, 2027
Includes all Bedrock Partner benefits, plus:
• Rochester Cares Cleanup Day Sponsor
• Halloween Decorations Sponsor
• Free Comic Book Day Cutouts Sponsor
• Annual Meeting Sponsor
• Kids Summer Series Activity Sponsor
• Bistro Table Sponsor
• Two Flower Barrel or Hanging Basket Sponsorships
• Bigfoot Challenge Sponsor
• Festival of Trees Tree Sponsor
Combined partnership and sponsorship value: approximately $2,900.
Valid until August 5, 2027
Includes all Foundation Partner benefits, plus:
• Sign & Facade Program Partner
• Historic Grant Program Partner
• Downtown Scholarship Program Sponsor
• Riverwalk Planting Bed Sponsor
Combined partnership and sponsorship value: approximately $5,700.
Valid until August 5, 2027
Includes all Downtown Champion Partner benefits, plus:
$
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