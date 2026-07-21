A black and white illustration within a circle features a statue and ornate buildings in the foreground, with a sign reading "Rochester Main Street" below a bridge in the background.

Offered by

Rochester Main Street

About the memberships

Rochester Main Street's Contributing Partners

Independent Partner
$25

Valid until August 5, 2027

Recognition as a Rochester Main Street Contributing Partner and the knowledge that your contribution supports ongoing downtown programs and revitalization efforts.

Advocate Partner
$100

Valid until August 5, 2027

Includes Independent Partner recognition, eligibility for a Partner Spotlight feature and a certificate of appreciation.

Legacy Partner
$250

Valid until August 5, 2027

Includes Advocate Partner benefits, monthly social-media recognition and a complimentary booth at eligible Rochester Main Street events with advance notice.

Legacy Monthly
$25

Renews monthly

Includes Advocate Partner benefits, monthly social-media recognition and a complimentary booth at eligible Rochester Main Street events with advance notice.

Cornerstone Partner
$500

Valid until August 5, 2027

Includes Legacy Partner benefits, a framed certificate of appreciation and increased social-media recognition throughout the year.

Corner Stone Monthly
$50

Renews monthly

Includes Legacy Partner benefits, a framed certificate of appreciation and increased social-media recognition throughout the year.

Bedrock Partner
$1,000

Valid until August 5, 2027

Includes Cornerstone Partner benefits, business logo recognition across Rochester Main Street webpages, newsletters, press releases and public events; an appreciation plaque; and an invitation to speak at the Rochester Main Street Annual Meeting.

Bedrock Monthly
$100

Renews monthly

Includes Cornerstone Partner benefits, business logo recognition across Rochester Main Street webpages, newsletters, press releases and public events; an appreciation plaque; and an invitation to speak at the Rochester Main Street Annual Meeting.

Foundation Partner
$2,500

Valid until August 5, 2027

Includes all Bedrock Partner benefits, plus:

• Rochester Cares Cleanup Day Sponsor
• Halloween Decorations Sponsor
• Free Comic Book Day Cutouts Sponsor
• Annual Meeting Sponsor
• Kids Summer Series Activity Sponsor
• Bistro Table Sponsor
• Two Flower Barrel or Hanging Basket Sponsorships
• Bigfoot Challenge Sponsor
• Festival of Trees Tree Sponsor

Combined partnership and sponsorship value: approximately $2,900.

Downtown Champion Partner
$5,000

Valid until August 5, 2027

Includes all Foundation Partner benefits, plus:

• Sign & Facade Program Partner
• Historic Grant Program Partner
• Downtown Scholarship Program Sponsor
• Riverwalk Planting Bed Sponsor

Combined partnership and sponsorship value: approximately $5,700.

Patron Partner
$10,000

Valid until August 5, 2027

Includes all Downtown Champion Partner benefits, plus:

  • Community Communications Supporter — $750
  • Main Street Leadership Development Sponsor — $1,000
  • Sign & Façade Program Partner — $1,000
  • Spooktacular Featured Attraction Sponsor — $800
  • Festival of Trees Corporate Celebration Package — $1,500
  • Student Art Walk Sponsor — $250
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