Franklin School Parent Teacher Organization Incorporated
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Franklin School Parent Teacher Organization Incorporated

Hosted by

Franklin School Parent Teacher Organization Incorporated

About this event

Sales closed

Rock & Rol Bingo Silent Auction

Pick-up location

354 Merrimack St, Lawrence, MA 01843, USA

Officer for a Day item
Officer for a Day
$250

Starting bid

Officer for a Day (PRICELESS) Ride to school and classroom visit with Officer Wilson and Annie!

Principal for a Day item
Principal for a Day
$200

Starting bid

Principal for the Day (PRICELESS) Run Franklin with Mrs. Rudulski!

Art Teacher for a Day item
Art Teacher for a Day
$150

Starting bid

Art Teacher for the Day (PRICELESS)

Get creative with Mrs. Bedard

VIP 5th Grade Graduation Seats item
VIP 5th Grade Graduation Seats
$100

Starting bid

4 Four Front Row Seats to 5th Grade

Graduation (PRICELESS)

Court Side Excitement: Celtics VS. NETS item
Court Side Excitement: Celtics VS. NETS
$450

Starting bid

Four Tickets to Celtics vs. Nets (Valued over $1,000) 2/27 @ 7:30 PM

Behind the Scenes Tour at Franklin or Stone Zoo item
Behind the Scenes Tour at Franklin or Stone Zoo
$350

Starting bid

﻿﻿﻿Behind-the-Scenes Tour at Franklin or

Stone Zoo (Valued over $1,000)

Ski Passes: Nashoba Valley item
Ski Passes: Nashoba Valley
$100

Starting bid

Four 4-Hour Passes to Nashoba Valley (Valued at $300)

Disney On Ice item
Disney On Ice
$200

Starting bid

Eight Tickets in a suite to Disney on Ice (Valued at $500) 2/22 @ 12:00 PM TD

Garden

School Break Entertainment item
School Break Entertainment
$250

Starting bid

School Break Package (Valued $500+)

1 week of vacation camp at DIS (Feb, Apr or Dec) GCs to Wamesit Lanes, NOVA, In the Game

Summer Camp Bundle item
Summer Camp Bundle
$500

Starting bid

Camp Bundle (valued $1,800)

2wks Brooks School Camp (Session 1, 6/22-7/1)

1 week of 1/2-day Kaleidoscope camp

Summer Fun Package item
Summer Fun Package
$350

Starting bid

Summer Fun Package (valued $900)

Summer Fun Registration

1 week at Danvers Indoor Sports Summer Camp

Sport Camp Bundle item
Sport Camp Bundle
$350

Starting bid

Sports Camps (valued $800)

1 week at St. John's Prep Eagles Sports Camp

1 week HGR Lacrosse Camp at Brooks campusl (Ses 2,7/13-7/16)

For Lil Ballers item
For Lil Ballers
$300

Starting bid

For Lil Ballers (Valued $600+)

1 week Knights Basketball Camp, $50 to Freethrowz, Registration for NA youth summer baseball, 1 batting lesson at D-Bat in Woburn

Gift Basket for the Dads item
Gift Basket for the Dads
$100

Starting bid

Gift Basket for the Dads (Valued $200+)

Self-Care Basket for Mom item
Self-Care Basket for Mom
$150

Starting bid

Self-Care Basket for Mom (Valued $400+)

A Better You item
A Better You
$250

Starting bid

﻿﻿﻿﻿"A Better You Gift Basket (Valued $1,000+)

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