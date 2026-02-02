Rock & Rol Bingo Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
Starting bid
Officer for a Day (PRICELESS) Ride to school and classroom visit with Officer Wilson and Annie!
Starting bid
Principal for the Day (PRICELESS) Run Franklin with Mrs. Rudulski!
Starting bid
Art Teacher for the Day (PRICELESS)
Get creative with Mrs. Bedard
Starting bid
4 Four Front Row Seats to 5th Grade
Graduation (PRICELESS)
Starting bid
Four Tickets to Celtics vs. Nets (Valued over $1,000) 2/27 @ 7:30 PM
Starting bid
Behind-the-Scenes Tour at Franklin or
Stone Zoo (Valued over $1,000)
Starting bid
Four 4-Hour Passes to Nashoba Valley (Valued at $300)
Starting bid
Eight Tickets in a suite to Disney on Ice (Valued at $500) 2/22 @ 12:00 PM TD
Garden
Starting bid
School Break Package (Valued $500+)
1 week of vacation camp at DIS (Feb, Apr or Dec) GCs to Wamesit Lanes, NOVA, In the Game
Starting bid
Camp Bundle (valued $1,800)
2wks Brooks School Camp (Session 1, 6/22-7/1)
1 week of 1/2-day Kaleidoscope camp
Starting bid
Summer Fun Package (valued $900)
Summer Fun Registration
1 week at Danvers Indoor Sports Summer Camp
Starting bid
Sports Camps (valued $800)
1 week at St. John's Prep Eagles Sports Camp
1 week HGR Lacrosse Camp at Brooks campusl (Ses 2,7/13-7/16)
Starting bid
For Lil Ballers (Valued $600+)
1 week Knights Basketball Camp, $50 to Freethrowz, Registration for NA youth summer baseball, 1 batting lesson at D-Bat in Woburn
Starting bid
Gift Basket for the Dads (Valued $200+)
Starting bid
Self-Care Basket for Mom (Valued $400+)
Starting bid
"A Better You Gift Basket (Valued $1,000+)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!