Rock & Roll Bingo 2025

Full Table of 10 – $350
Grab your friends, family, or coworkers and make it a night to remember! Purchasing a full table is the best deal—just $35 per person—and guarantees your group sits together. It's the perfect way to enjoy the music, games, and fun while supporting Franklin Elementary School.
With limited tables available, don’t wait—secure your table today and bring the party to Rock & Roll Bingo Night!
Individual Ticket
$40
Individual Ticket – $40
Join us for a fun-filled evening of music, games, and prizes! Individual tickets are perfect if you're coming solo or with a small group. Seating is first-come, first-served, so arrive early to grab a great spot and enjoy the excitement of Rock & Roll Bingo Night.
Support Franklin Elementary School and be part of a night to remember—get your ticket today!
Franklin Teacher/Staff Ticket
$25
Teacher/Staff Ticket – $25
We love our Franklin teachers and staff! This discounted ticket is exclusively for our amazing educators as a thank-you for all you do. Enjoy a night of music, fun, and prizes at a special price just for you.
Please note: Seating is reserved at designated teacher/staff tables. Limited availability—get your tickets before they’re gone!
Franklin Teacher/Staff Guest Ticket
$35
Teacher/Staff Guest Ticket – $35
Want to bring a friend or partner? Teacher/staff guest tickets are available at a discounted rate so you can share the fun!
Please note: Seating is reserved at designated teacher/staff tables. Limited availability—get your tickets before they’re gone!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!