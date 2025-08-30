Rock Canyon Boys Golf 2025 Silent Auction

Because we believe so strongly in getting golfers started at an early age, we have a special Junior Fitting (up to 16 years of age) that is the same Lifetime Fitting we offer to adults. This means you can get your junior fit at an early age and never pay another fitting fee as he or she grows and needs to have their equipment and swing dynamics re-tested. Expires Sept. 30, 2026.





More info:

https://www.dlancegolf.com/custom-clubs-fitting/club-fitting-for-junior-golfers/