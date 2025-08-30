eventClosed

Rock Canyon Boys Golf 2025 Silent Auction

Hiwan Golf Club - Foursome item
Hiwan Golf Club - Foursome
$250

Enjoy 18 holes, including golf cart, for 4 players at Hiwan Golf Club in Evergreen, CO. Known for its beautiful mountain setting, Hiwan offers a premier golfing experience you won’t forget. This round is available 6/1/2026 thru 8/31/2026. Date and tee time must be coordinated with the sponsoring member, who will host your group on the day of the round.


https://www.hiwan.com/

Lone Tree Golf Club - Greens Fees for Four (18 Holes) item
Lone Tree Golf Club - Greens Fees for Four (18 Holes)
$110

Treat yourself and three friends to 18 holes at Lone Tree Golf Club. This certificate includes four, 18-hole greens fees, valid Monday through Thursday only. Expires September 11, 2026.


https://golf.ssprd.org/Lone-Tree-Golf-Club-Hotel

Back Nine Indoor Golf - One Month Membership #1 item
Back Nine Indoor Golf - One Month Membership #1
$75

This is your chance to check out the new Back Nine indoor golf facility in Inverness. The 1-month Birdie membership includes:

  • 24/7 Access
  • 1 Active Tee Time
  • 2 Hour Tee Times
  • 3 Guests Free
  • 50% Off League Fees
  • 50% Off Tournament Fees

Expires March 31, 2026


https://thebackninegolf.com/invernessco/

D'Lance Golf - Lifetime Junior Club Fitting item
D'Lance Golf - Lifetime Junior Club Fitting
$40

Because we believe so strongly in getting golfers started at an early age, we have a special Junior Fitting (up to 16 years of age) that is the same Lifetime Fitting we offer to adults. This means you can get your junior fit at an early age and never pay another fitting fee as he or she grows and needs to have their equipment and swing dynamics re-tested. Expires Sept. 30, 2026.


More info:

https://www.dlancegolf.com/custom-clubs-fitting/club-fitting-for-junior-golfers/

D'Lance Golf - Complete Lifetime Club Fitting item
D'Lance Golf - Complete Lifetime Club Fitting
$80

This is the most comprehensive club fitting we offer. We will evaluate every aspect of your game from an equipment aspect, except your putter. Our club fittings are good for your lifetime! Expires Sept. 30, 2026.


More info:

https://www.dlancegolf.com/custom-clubs-fitting/custom-club-fitting/complete-custom-club-fitting-reg-450/

Peak Golf Academy - Private Lesson item
Peak Golf Academy - Private Lesson
$50

Take your game to the next level with a 45-minute private lesson from Philip Lanares at Peak Golf Academy. Philip’s expert coaching will help you play smarter and feel more confident on the course. Perfect for golfers of all skill levels! Expires Sept. 9, 2026.


https://peakgolfacademy.com/

Peak Golf - Two-hour Bay Rental #1 item
Peak Golf - Two-hour Bay Rental #1
$30

Enjoy 2 hours in a golf simulator bay for up to 4 golfers—perfect for staying active and having fun during the colder months! Expires Sept. 9, 2026.


https://peakgolfacademy.com/

Golf Haus Date Night item
Golf Haus Date Night
$35

Enjoy one hour in a golf simulator bay, a bottle of champagne, and a delicious appetizer at Golf Haus, a boutique indoor golf lounge in Centennial. Experience a relaxing and fun, low-pressure environment—perfect for golfers of any skill level or just a night out with friends. Expires Dec. 31, 2025


https://www.golfhaus.co/

Odyssey O-Works Black #2M CS Putter + RC Package item
Odyssey O-Works Black #2M CS Putter + RC Package
$60

Gently used Odyssey O-Works Black #2M CS putter, plus Rock Canyon golf package. Includes:


  • Right-Handed Odyssey O-Works Black #2M CS Putter with Super Stroke Pistol 2.0 Grip (gently used, very good condition)
  • Canyon Snapback Hat
  • Sleeve of 3 RC Titleist Pro V1 golf balls
  • RC golf tees

Donated by Rona Lynn at Kenna Real Estate, your South Metro Denver real estate expert.

https://rona.kennarealestate.com/

Taylormade SIM Max Rescue Hybrid + RC Package item
Taylormade SIM Max Rescue Hybrid + RC Package
$35

Used Taylormade SIM Max Rescue 3 Hybrid, plus Rock Canyon golf package. Includes:

  • Right-Handed Taylormade SIM Max Rescue 3 Hybrid, 19 degree (used condition)
  • Canyon Snapback Hat
  • Sleeve of 3 RC Titleist Pro V1 golf balls
  • RC golf tees

Donated by Rona Lynn at Kenna Real Estate, your South Metro Denver real estate expert.

https://rona.kennarealestate.com/

Game Show Battle Rooms - 8-Person Experience item
Game Show Battle Rooms - 8-Person Experience
$125

Face-off against your friends, family, coworkers, or teammates in our custom arenas, playing immersive game shows – all facilitated by our game show hosts. Good for one, 8-person experience at the Centennial, CO location.


https://gameshowbattlerooms.com/

The Edge - Two Sky Trek Tickets item
The Edge - Two Sky Trek Tickets
$50

Includes two tickets for Sky Trek, a 4-story high ropes course housing over 110 unique obstacles. There is a wide range of obstacle difficulties, with easy, medium, and difficult challenges spread throughout all 4 levels.

Requirements: Ages 4+, 300 lbs maximum. Expires Dec. 31, 2026.


https://theedgezip.com/sky-trek/

Cale Makar Signed Photograph item
Cale Makar Signed Photograph
$35

Own a piece of hockey history with this signed photograph of Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche superstar, and Norris Trophy-winning defenseman. Complete with a Certificate of Authenticity.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof at DCPA - Two Tickets item
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof at DCPA - Two Tickets
$60

Enjoy two tickets to Cat on a Hot Tin Roof at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts playing Oct. 3 - Nov. 2 in the Kilstrom Theatre. Subject to availability; not valid for Premium seating or Saturday evenings. Expires Nov. 2, 2025.


https://www.denvercenter.org/tickets-events/cat-on-a-hot-tin-roof/

Lone Tree Arts Center - Two Tickets item
Lone Tree Arts Center - Two Tickets
$50

This certificate can be exchanged for two tickets to performances selected from the following list, on a space-available basis. Expires May 31, 2026.

  • Nice Work If You Can Get It
  • Changemaker Talks: How to Astronaut with Terry Virts
  • The Ugly Seasonal Sweater Soiree
  • Alex Cuba
  • National Geographic Live: Wild Cats Revealed with Sandesh Kadur
  • National Geographic Live: Uncovering Our Concrete Jungle with Chris Schell
  • Steel Magnolias
  • Netflix: The Making of Our Planet: Frozen Worlds with Sophie Lanfear
  • Tablao Flamenco

https://www.lonetreeartscenter.org/events


Melting Pot - Lunch for Two item
Melting Pot - Lunch for Two
$20

This package entitles you and a guest to a complimentary lunch for two. This three-course menu includes: cheese fondue, choice of salads, and a delectable milk, dark or white chocolate fondue. Expires Mar. 25, 2026.


https://www.meltingpot.com/


J. Alexander's - Dinner for Two #1 item
J. Alexander's - Dinner for Two #1
$50

Whether you are looking for a hearty entrée or a light and crisp salad, the menu at J. Alexander’s in Centennial is sure to delight. Good for food only.


https://www.jalexanders.com/menus/0016.pdf?t=1758141026

