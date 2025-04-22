🎉 Rock Climbing with Adaptive Climbing Group!

This unique opportunity is for returning or prospective TVA volunteers who want to observe and support our blind climbers from the sidelines. The climbing itself will be led by AGC’s certified 1:1 adaptive climbing team, but we have space for a few volunteers to attend, cheer, and help us capture the energy of the day. Please only register if you’re available to stay for the full event and are comfortable being in a support role rather than hands-on guiding. These slots are limited to 4 observers due to space restrictions at the gym. Let us know if you’d like to help with check-in, photos, or storytelling—we’d love your help behind the scenes!

