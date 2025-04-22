Rock Island Arsenal Historical Society

Offered by

Rock Island Arsenal Historical Society

About this shop

Rock Island Arsenal Historical Society 250th Army Ball Sponsorship

"Spirit of the Arsenal" Donation - $50 item
"Spirit of the Arsenal" Donation - $50
$50
“Your choice” donation: $50 - $250. Donors receive recognition in event materials and the night of the event. Complimentary RIAHS Membership for 2025-26.
"Spirit of the Arsenal" Donation - $100 item
"Spirit of the Arsenal" Donation - $100
$100
“Your choice” donation: $50 - $250. Donors receive recognition in event materials and the night of the event. Complimentary RIAHS Membership for 2025-26.
"Spirit of the Arsenal" Donation - $150 item
"Spirit of the Arsenal" Donation - $150
$150
“Your choice” donation: $50 - $250. Donors receive recognition in event materials and the night of the event. Complimentary RIAHS Membership for 2025-26.
"Spirit of the Arsenal" Donation - $200 item
"Spirit of the Arsenal" Donation - $200
$200
“Your choice” donation: $50 - $250. Donors receive recognition in event materials and the night of the event. Complimentary RIAHS Membership for 2025-26.
"Spirit of the Arsenal" Donation - $250 item
"Spirit of the Arsenal" Donation - $250
$250
“Your choice” donation: $50 - $250. Donors receive recognition in event materials and the night of the event. Complimentary RIAHS Membership for 2025-26.
"Chow Hall" - Table Sponsorship item
"Chow Hall" - Table Sponsorship
$500
Chow Hall sponsors are integral to this event by keeping ticket prices down for our Junior Enlisted Soldiers and their families. Donors receive two (2) complimentary tickets, name/logo at the table(s) sponsored, recognition in event materials/during event program. Complimentary 2025-26 RIAHS Membership
"Making Memories" - Selfie Station Sponsor item
"Making Memories" - Selfie Station Sponsor
$1,500
Be the center of every memory at the 250th Army Birthday Ball by sponsoring our Selfie Station — where guests will capture and share unforgettable moments all night long! With this sponsorship, your logo/name will be on the background of our selfie station banner where everyone takes their pictures for the night! Donors four (4) complimentary tickets, recognition in the event materials/during formal event program & on event website. Complimentary 2025-26 RIAHS Membership
"Toast to Tradition" - Cocktail Hour Sponsor item
"Toast to Tradition" - Cocktail Hour Sponsor
$2,500
Company name/logo displayed at each cash bar station prior to formal event. Four (4) complimentary event tickets & Priority seating arrangements Recognition in event materials & during formal event Complimentary RIAHS Business Membership & Logo on Website (2025-26)
"Commanding General" - Presenting Sponsor item
"Commanding General" - Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
The Commanding General’s Sponsor represents the highest level of commitment, standing in steadfast support of the proud heritage, traditions, and future. Benefits at this level include: Eight (8) complimentary event tickets and VIP seating. Prominent company name/logo placement on event website, ticketing, and all event materials, and during formal event program. Exclusive 250th Army Ball Keepsake Gift Recognition on RIAHS Website & Complimentary 2025-26 Business Membership

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!