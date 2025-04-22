Rock Island Arsenal Historical Society 250th Army Ball Sponsorship
"Spirit of the Arsenal" Donation - $50
$50
“Your choice” donation: $50 - $250.
Donors receive recognition in event materials and the night of the event.
Complimentary RIAHS Membership for 2025-26.
“Your choice” donation: $50 - $250.
Donors receive recognition in event materials and the night of the event.
Complimentary RIAHS Membership for 2025-26.
"Spirit of the Arsenal" Donation - $100
$100
“Your choice” donation: $50 - $250.
Donors receive recognition in event materials and the night of the event.
Complimentary RIAHS Membership for 2025-26.
“Your choice” donation: $50 - $250.
Donors receive recognition in event materials and the night of the event.
Complimentary RIAHS Membership for 2025-26.
"Spirit of the Arsenal" Donation - $150
$150
“Your choice” donation: $50 - $250.
Donors receive recognition in event materials and the night of the event.
Complimentary RIAHS Membership for 2025-26.
“Your choice” donation: $50 - $250.
Donors receive recognition in event materials and the night of the event.
Complimentary RIAHS Membership for 2025-26.
"Spirit of the Arsenal" Donation - $200
$200
“Your choice” donation: $50 - $250.
Donors receive recognition in event materials and the night of the event.
Complimentary RIAHS Membership for 2025-26.
“Your choice” donation: $50 - $250.
Donors receive recognition in event materials and the night of the event.
Complimentary RIAHS Membership for 2025-26.
"Spirit of the Arsenal" Donation - $250
$250
“Your choice” donation: $50 - $250.
Donors receive recognition in event materials and the night of the event.
Complimentary RIAHS Membership for 2025-26.
“Your choice” donation: $50 - $250.
Donors receive recognition in event materials and the night of the event.
Complimentary RIAHS Membership for 2025-26.
"Chow Hall" - Table Sponsorship
$500
Chow Hall sponsors are integral to this event by keeping ticket prices down for our Junior Enlisted Soldiers and their families.
Donors receive two (2) complimentary tickets, name/logo at the table(s) sponsored, recognition in event materials/during event program.
Complimentary 2025-26 RIAHS Membership
Chow Hall sponsors are integral to this event by keeping ticket prices down for our Junior Enlisted Soldiers and their families.
Donors receive two (2) complimentary tickets, name/logo at the table(s) sponsored, recognition in event materials/during event program.
Complimentary 2025-26 RIAHS Membership
"Making Memories" - Selfie Station Sponsor
$1,500
Be the center of every memory at the 250th Army Birthday Ball by sponsoring our Selfie Station — where guests will capture and share unforgettable moments all night long!
With this sponsorship, your logo/name will be on the background of our selfie station banner where everyone takes their pictures for the night!
Donors four (4) complimentary tickets, recognition in the event materials/during formal event program & on event website.
Complimentary 2025-26 RIAHS Membership
Be the center of every memory at the 250th Army Birthday Ball by sponsoring our Selfie Station — where guests will capture and share unforgettable moments all night long!
With this sponsorship, your logo/name will be on the background of our selfie station banner where everyone takes their pictures for the night!
Donors four (4) complimentary tickets, recognition in the event materials/during formal event program & on event website.
Complimentary 2025-26 RIAHS Membership
"Toast to Tradition" - Cocktail Hour Sponsor
$2,500
Company name/logo displayed at each cash bar station prior to formal event.
Four (4) complimentary event tickets & Priority seating arrangements
Recognition in event materials & during formal event
Complimentary RIAHS Business Membership & Logo on Website (2025-26)
Company name/logo displayed at each cash bar station prior to formal event.
Four (4) complimentary event tickets & Priority seating arrangements
Recognition in event materials & during formal event
Complimentary RIAHS Business Membership & Logo on Website (2025-26)
"Commanding General" - Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
The Commanding General’s Sponsor represents the highest level of commitment, standing in steadfast support of the proud heritage, traditions, and future.
Benefits at this level include:
Eight (8) complimentary event tickets and VIP seating.
Prominent company name/logo placement on event website, ticketing, and all event materials, and during formal event program.
Exclusive 250th Army Ball Keepsake Gift
Recognition on RIAHS Website & Complimentary 2025-26 Business Membership
The Commanding General’s Sponsor represents the highest level of commitment, standing in steadfast support of the proud heritage, traditions, and future.
Benefits at this level include:
Eight (8) complimentary event tickets and VIP seating.
Prominent company name/logo placement on event website, ticketing, and all event materials, and during formal event program.
Exclusive 250th Army Ball Keepsake Gift
Recognition on RIAHS Website & Complimentary 2025-26 Business Membership
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!