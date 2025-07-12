Rock n Roll Bingo

1515 Miller Rd

Imperial, MO 63052, USA

General Admission
$25

Grant's entry to the event for 1 person. Includes 12 rounds of bingo.Drink bracelets and additional Bingo Cards available for purchase.

Table of 8
$200
Grant's entry to the event for a table of 8. Drink bracelets and additional bingo cards available for purchase.

Extra Bingo Cards
$10

Like to play multiple cards at once? Purchase additional cards at $10 for a book. This gives you 12 cards-one for each round.

Premium Drink Bracelet-Bar
$25

All you can drink premium drinks! No outside drinks can be brought in. Food can be brought in.

Rail Drink Bracelet
$20

All you can drink rail drinks. No outside drinks can be brought in. Food can be brought in.

Soda Drink Bracelet
$5

All you can drink soda. No outside drinks can be brought in. Food can be brought in.

Round Sponsor
$50

Would you like to sponsor a round (or 2) of Bingo? Please send your business graphics and/or name to [email protected] and put "Round Sponsor" in the subject line. Round sponsor will be announced and displayed.

$

