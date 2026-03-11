Rock, Paper, Scissors Championship- April 10 at JKC Live!

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About this event
Automatic entry into Fast Pass to the Championship drawing. The winners of this drawing will get a coveted spot in the rock, paper, scissors championship at JKC Live on April 10th. There will be one winner from each grade level.
Automatic entry into the Golden Ticket drawing and the Fast Pass to the Championship drawing. The winner of the Golden Ticket drawing will get to play rock, paper, scissors against Mrs. Dalton at JKC Live on April 10th.
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