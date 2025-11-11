Rock Star Sponsor Back to the 80s Night

Distinct shout out to your business as we crown you the Official Rockstar!





INCLUDES:

* 4 Tickets to event, plus…

* Verbal recognition at live event.

* Business Banner or logo prominently displayed on the BIG SCREEN

* At least one designated marketing promo on our social media channels featuring ONLY your business.

* Spotlight in all promotional materials. Includes social media, Trackside event webpage & newsletter.

* Opportunity to secure this same level of sponsorship at next year’s event.