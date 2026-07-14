Rock the Block 2026

About this event
This year's rides will include:
Unlimited ride wristbands can be purchased for $35 ($45 at the door). The wristband provides your child with unlimited rides. Single ride tickets can also be purchased for $5.00 (see below). Parents do not need a wristband or ride ticket to accompany their young child on a ride.
See list of rides and details above. A single ride ticket may be used for one turn on any one of the rides. Parents do not need a wristband or ride ticket to accompany their young child on a ride.
We will have a variety of carnival games to play. Each game will require 1 ticket per play ($1.00). Game tickets cannot be used for the gym tournaments or the video game truck.
This year's drinks will include:
Drink tickets are $1.00 each.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!