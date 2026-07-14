Rock the Block 2026

This year's rides will include:

Combo Merry-Go-Round (32-40 inches to ride)

Fun Slide (32 inches to ride, 42 inches to ride alone)

Frog Hopper (36 inches to ride)

Swings (42 inches to ride)

Dragon Wagon (36 inches to ride, 42 inches to ride alone)

Unlimited ride wristbands can be purchased for $35 ($45 at the door). The wristband provides your child with unlimited rides. Single ride tickets can also be purchased for $5.00 (see below). Parents do not need a wristband or ride ticket to accompany their young child on a ride.