Hand-drawn balloons and confetti float above the words "ROCK THE BLOCK 2026" in the foreground, with a sketch of a school building and musical notes in the background.
Bridgeport Catholic Academy

Hosted by

Bridgeport Catholic Academy

About this event

Rock the Block 2026

3700 S Lowe Ave

Chicago, IL 60609, USA

Unlimited Ride Wristband
$35

This year's rides will include:

  • Combo Merry-Go-Round (32-40 inches to ride)
  • Fun Slide (32 inches to ride, 42 inches to ride alone)
  • Frog Hopper (36 inches to ride)
  • Swings (42 inches to ride)
  • Dragon Wagon (36 inches to ride, 42 inches to ride alone)

Unlimited ride wristbands can be purchased for $35 ($45 at the door). The wristband provides your child with unlimited rides. Single ride tickets can also be purchased for $5.00 (see below). Parents do not need a wristband or ride ticket to accompany their young child on a ride.

Single Ride Ticket
$5

See list of rides and details above. A single ride ticket may be used for one turn on any one of the rides. Parents do not need a wristband or ride ticket to accompany their young child on a ride.

Game Ticket
$1

We will have a variety of carnival games to play. Each game will require 1 ticket per play ($1.00). Game tickets cannot be used for the gym tournaments or the video game truck.

Drink Ticket
$1

This year's drinks will include:

  • Bottled Water - 1 ticket
  • Soda/Lemonade - 2 tickets
  • Domestic Beer - 5 tickets
  • Imported Beer/Seltzers - 6 tickets
  • Vodka Lemonade/Mixed Drink - 7 tickets

Drink tickets are $1.00 each.

Add a donation for Bridgeport Catholic Academy

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