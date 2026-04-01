Parsippany Rocks

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with your family, with access to all main activities.
All individuals who purchase this ticket will get your name on an event flyer, and your name on a group social media post.
Any company who purchases this ticket will get a vendor table, Name on Flyer, and Group Social Media Post.
Businesses can rent a table space to sell products or market their business. Proceeds from this event are going toward youth development, education, and more.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!