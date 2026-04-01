Kiwanis International - Parsippany

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Kiwanis International - Parsippany

About this event

Parsippany Rocks

33 Baldwin Rd

Parsippany, NJ 07054, USA

Individual Ticket
$5
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Family Ticket
$10

Enjoy the full program with your family, with access to all main activities.

Friends of Kiwanis
$50

All individuals who purchase this ticket will get your name on an event flyer, and your name on a group social media post.

Any company who purchases this ticket will get a vendor table, Name on Flyer, and Group Social Media Post.

Business/Non-Profit Vendor
$25

Businesses can rent a table space to sell products or market their business. Proceeds from this event are going toward youth development, education, and more.

Add a donation for Kiwanis International - Parsippany

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