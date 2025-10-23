"Rock the Rainforest" 2025 Online Auction

Own a piece of great ape conservation history. This first-person memoir—hand-signed and personally inscribed by Dr. Gary L. Shapiro—chronicles his half-century journey with orangutans, from pioneering communication work in Borneo’s forests to global advocacy and education. With field stories that are equal parts adventure and heart, Dr. Shapiro invites readers into the canopy to meet the “persons of the forest” and the people fighting to protect them. Featuring a cover blurb from Jane Goodall, Out of the Cage blends science, storytelling, and hope into a compelling call to action.



This signed and inscribed copy is a meaningful keepsake for wildlife lovers, students, and collectors alike—an intimate connection to one of conservation’s enduring voices and the remarkable apes who inspired his life’s work. Your bid helps keep their story alive.