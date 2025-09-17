Rock The Stigma Silent Auction 2025

Get ready to shake, sip, and savor with this ultimate Margarita Time basket—your personal passport to relaxation and fun!





Mix up the perfect margarita with Rancho La Gloria Classic Lime Margarita and two mini bottles of Patrón for that extra touch of luxury. Garnish with fresh-squeezed limes using your stylish juicer, cutting board, and knife set, and rim your glass with margarita salt or the irresistible watermelon rimming dip for a fruity twist. Pair your drinks with crispy chips and zesty salsa, then clean up with your festive bar towels—ready for the next round!





Whether it’s a cozy evening for two or a spontaneous fiesta with friends, this basket has everything you need to turn any night into a celebration!