Rock The Stigma Silent Auction 2025

Freeze a moment in time with this exclusive 20-minute mini photo session with talented photographer Samantha.
Whether you’re looking for stunning family portraits, professional headshots, or a creative personal shoot, Samantha has the eye to capture your unique story. This package includes a 20-minute session, 20 expertly edited photos, and convenient online gallery access so you can relive and share your memories with ease.
A perfect way to preserve life’s special moments in style and sophistication!
Get ready to shake, sip, and savor with this ultimate Margarita Time basket—your personal passport to relaxation and fun!
Mix up the perfect margarita with Rancho La Gloria Classic Lime Margarita and two mini bottles of Patrón for that extra touch of luxury. Garnish with fresh-squeezed limes using your stylish juicer, cutting board, and knife set, and rim your glass with margarita salt or the irresistible watermelon rimming dip for a fruity twist. Pair your drinks with crispy chips and zesty salsa, then clean up with your festive bar towels—ready for the next round!
Whether it’s a cozy evening for two or a spontaneous fiesta with friends, this basket has everything you need to turn any night into a celebration!
Treat yourself—or someone special—to a blissful day of rest and rejuvenation with this beautifully curated self-care basket.
Wrap up in a luxuriously soft blanket, light the soothing glow of a Midnight Blue Citrus candle, and let the worries of the day melt away. Reflect and unwind with a Mental Health journal, The Little Frog’s Guide to Self-Care, and a mindfulness coloring book complete with colored pencils for creative calm. Sip on aromatic stress-relief tea from your new favorite mug, breathe in the tranquility of calming essential oils, and savor decadent chocolate as the perfect finishing touch.
A perfect reminder that you deserve a day dedicated to you.
Treat yourself to a daily dose of joy with this stunning Ombré Starbucks cup—perfect for showing off your style while sipping your favorite brew! Whether you crave a bold espresso, a refreshing iced latte, or a cozy seasonal favorite, this cup is your ticket to Starbucks bliss. Take it with you on your next coffee run and enjoy your beverage in chic, reusable style.
Because every great day starts with a little Starbucks magic!
Honor and celebrate life, love, and memories with a spirited Día de los Muertos toast!
This vibrant basket brings together the perfect blend of tradition and celebration. Raise a glass of Tito’s Handmade Vodka—whether as a smooth shot or a handcrafted cocktail—in one of the included shot glasses or whiskey glass. Light the decorative vela to set the mood, savor sweet and spicy chili mangos, and adorn your space with colorful Día de los Muertos wall décor and festive earrings that capture the spirit of the season.
A beautiful tribute to loved ones gone but never forgotten—salud to life, love, and remembrance!
With two award-winning golf courses set in the untouched Sonoran Desert just outside Scottsdale, Arizona, We-Ko-Pa Golf Club is truly Arizona’s Ultimate Golf Experience.
Both the Scott Miller designed Cholla course, and the Coore/Crenshaw designed Saguaro course are among the very best in the southwestern United States as judged by both golf media and players alike. Their unique differences set them apart from other 36-hole facilities in the Scottsdale area, and with no homes, roads, businesses, or development of any kind, at We-Ko-Pa, it’s just you, your ball and the sights and sounds of nature.
Escape to the serene beauty of Flagstaff with this cozy, modern cabin in Kachina Village, the perfect retreat for a weekend of relaxation and adventure!
Enjoy your own private driveway and a backyard patio complete with a propane fire pit, patio dining set, and BBQ for outdoor gatherings under the stars.
Inside, the cabin offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, plenty of space for family or friends, plus modern comforts like a smart TV, Wi-Fi, games, gas fireplace, floor heaters, and space heaters to keep you cozy.
Conveniently located just off I-17, you’re 15 minutes from downtown Flagstaff, 35 minutes to Snowbowl, and 35 minutes to Mormon Lake, making it easy to mix relaxation with local adventure.
Whether it’s a peaceful retreat or an action-packed getaway, this cabin promises a memorable Flagstaff experience!
*Trip subject to pending availability when coordinating dates to redeem with the host, holiday weekends excluded from offer*
Get ready for an unforgettable night of laughter, competition, and family fun with this Main Event – Avondale Family 4-Pack!
Enjoy an action-packed evening with four all-access wristbands that open the door to endless entertainment—from thrilling games to exciting activities. Challenge each other in the arcade with four one-hour FunCards, then hit the lanes for some friendly bowling competition (shoe rentals included!).
Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or just creating new memories together, this package guarantees smiles, laughter, and family fun for everyone!
Valid until December 1, 2025.
Treat yourself to a night of excitement and luxury at Gila River Resort – Wild Horse Pass!
This package includes one night’s stay and a $100 resort gift card, giving you the perfect opportunity to indulge in the resort’s vibrant atmosphere. Try your luck at the casino, savor delicious dining at one of their renowned restaurants, and enjoy top-notch entertainment—all in one unforgettable evening.
Whether it’s a spontaneous escape or a special celebration, this getaway promises fun, relaxation, and memories to last a lifetime!
Wrap yourself in timeless comfort with this beautifully handcrafted crochet blanket.
Measuring 46" x 60", this vintage cream masterpiece was lovingly made by hand, showcasing exquisite detail and artistry in every stitch. Perfect for cozy nights on the couch or as a charming accent to your home décor, this blanket offers both warmth and elegance.
A one-of-a-kind treasure—crafted with care, made to be cherished.
Fully Automatic Coffee Machine - the perfect balance of convenience and quality while enjoying the delicious taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans at home with the perfect temperature, thanks to the Philips intelligent brewing system with a built-in ceramic grinder. The Philips 3200 Series ensures precise and consistent grinding for optimal flavor extraction. Whether you prefer a strong espresso or a creamy cappuccino, you can personalize your coffee with just a touch thanks to the intuitive touch display.
Choose from various coffee options including espresso, coffee, americano, hot water for tea; or milk options like cappuccino or latte macchiato with ease thanks to the “LatteGo” Milk System. Cleaning and maintenance are effortless with the removable brew group allowing you to clean it thoroughly just by rinsing it under the tap and the “AquaClean” water filter ensures up to 5,000 cups without descaling.
This Minnie Mouse-inspired messenger bag has a removable charm, with a retro Minnie, floral appliques, and embroidered details. With a tech sleeve, water bottle pockets, and zippers, this messenger bag converts to a backpack if needed.
This Loungefly mini backpack has a delightful design of Stitch set against a beach theme. The blue and gold palette makes this a standout accessory for any occasion. Its playful design captures the essence of a Hawaiian paradise.
This royal Loungefly mini backpack features portraits of Disney Princesses Tiana, Rapunzel, Belle, Pocahontas, Mulan, and Ariel. The front and sides are also decorated with flowers.
This bag is perfect for trips to Disney Parks.
Add a floral finish to your outfits with this Loungefly mini backpack! Featuring embroidered wisteria flowers, the front also includes Minnie Mouse ears and a bow. With more flowers on the side pockets, this backpack is floral scented to complete the look.
This crossbody bag features embroidered orange and blue flowers, the front also includes Minnie Mouse ears and a bow with rope details. This adjustable crossbody bag is perfect for a trip to Disney Parks.
Let your stress melt away with a 90-minute full-body massage designed to restore balance, rejuvenate your mind, and leave you feeling completely renewed. Whether you’re easing sore muscles, seeking deep relaxation, or simply indulging in a little self-care, this luxurious experience offers the perfect escape from the everyday.
From the first touch to the final moment of calm, you’ll drift into tranquility and emerge refreshed, revitalized, and ready to take on the world.
Because true relaxation isn’t a luxury—it’s a necessity.
Uncork, unwind, and indulge with this luxurious “Wine Down” basket, the perfect recipe for a relaxing evening in! Sip and savor with two bottles of wine—one rich red and one crisp white—beautifully paired with stuffed olives, artisan crackers, and sweet fig spread for a gourmet touch. Set the scene with two elegant wine glasses, a heart-shaped charcuterie board, and a wooden coaster set for a touch of rustic charm. Add the warm glow of a cozy candle, then satisfy your sweet tooth with Ghirardelli chocolates and chocolate-covered pistachios.
A perfect pairing of flavor, comfort, and romance—because everyone deserves a moment to wine down!
“The wine bottle cooler fits most 750mL wine and champagne bottles. Vacuum-insulated cooler and tumblers keep drinks at the perfect temperature with no ice needed. Wine Bottle Cooler's protective design keeps glass safe wherever you go. Wine tumblers keep drinks cold for up to 12 hours. Dishwasher safe for quick and easy cleanup.” Set includes: Bottle cooler and two tumblers.
This Gold Stanley 40 oz Flowstate H2.0 Tumbler is constructed of 90% recycled stainless steel metal. “The advance FlowState lid includes silicone gaskets that help prevent leaks when the reusable straw is in place or the rotating cover is closed. However, these travel tumblers are not fully leakproof. The 40-oz size features an ergonomic, comfort-grip handle for easy carrying.”
“Pouring, serving and preserving wine is easier than ever with this electric set from Rabbit. Like an in-house sommelier, it's equipped with tools to open wine, aerate and pour it without dripping, then stop and preserve it for lasting freshness. The base recharges the electric corkscrew when not in use.” This set includes: electric corkscrew, manual preserver, two bottle stoppers, aerator/pourer, foil cutter and charging base.
The rechargeable corkscrew opens 30 bottles of wine on single charge; and the preserver and stoppers keep wine fresh. Made of stainless steel, silicone and plastic.
“Enjoy classic s’mores without the firepit! This kit with electric tabletop roaster offers a safe, flameless way to toast marshmallows from the comfort of your kitchen, perfect for holidays, parties, movie nights, and date nights. Keep your graham crackers, marshmallows, and chocolate neatly organized and close by when assembling your s’mores. The compartmentalized tray detaches for effortless serving and simple cleanup. (Ingredients not included.)
This kit comes complete with an electric heating element, detachable stainless-steel grill, built-in 4-section serving tray, and 6 skewers, giving you everything you need to make gooey, golden marshmallows while storing your chocolate candy and graham crackers.”
DIY Floral Arrangement – Display the outdoors indoors with an assortment of Billy buttons, Bluebells, Cleopatra Ferns, Yellow Yarrow, a Gerbera, a Peony, and a Tulip. These brick petals and adjustable stems encourage creativity as you design your stunning floral arrangement.
Start your holiday countdown with these 24 buildable surprises. Discover Harry Potter, Cho Chang, Draco Malfoy, Hannah Abbott, Angelina Johnson, Luna Lovegood, Blaise Zabini and Cedric Diggory, all wearing Hogwarts Christmas sweaters.
Build Hedwig, Buckbeak with posable wings, Aragog with posable legs, a Thestral with posable wings, a Mandrake, and a Stag Patronus for adventures in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
Each date includes: a Hogwarts acceptance letter, chocolate frog, Bertie Bott's Every-Flavour Beans, butterbeer, the Sorting Hat, 3 potions, The Monster Book of Monsters and 2 Galleons.
This Fortnite Legendary 5-Pack is inspired by the popular first season of Epic Games Fortnite, this deluxe five figure pack includes 6-inch action figures of Jonesy, Leviathan, Rabbit Raider (Raider), Beef Boss, and DJ Yonder. Each includes 28 points of articulation and comes packed with Back Bling and Harvesting Tools; and includes 5 individually packed equipped with 6 virtual item codes for in-game play including a BONUS code to unlock the virtual item: Deep Frost Wrap.
“Silky smooth chocolate flavor delight masterfully blended with luxurious whisky bursting with velvety flavor alongside our Crown Royal signature smoothness. Playful, fun, tasty, and perfect for connecting with new friends and old.” - 35% ALC/VOL
Four Bordeaux wines, with scores of 90-91 points, in a nice wood box imported by Misa Imports. Box includes:
2022 Chateau de Lyde Cadillac Cotes de Bordeaux
2022 Chateau du Lac Cotes-de-Bourg
2022 Chateau Le Grand Moulin Blaye Cotes de Bordeaux
2022 Chateau de Laville Cadillac Cotes de Bordeaux
“Charred American Oak barrels are grooved to increase contact with double-distilled, small batch tequila, imparting a gorgeously oaky palate with beautiful color and depth. Imagination transforms in this distinct and keenly rich Anẽjo––a true achievement of time, flavor depth, and barrel craft.”
Aroma: Toasted agave, charred oak, warm vanilla, honey. Color: Rich amber bronze. Flavor: Oak, caramel, stone fruits, black pepper. Finish: Medium-length, smooth, aromatic. Aged: 12-14 Months.
“Remarkably complex, our Añejo tequila is an elegant and aromatic expression, created with both patience and extreme attention to detail. Patience is the secret ingredient of our acclaimed Añejo. Aged for a full two years in new French oak barrels, the complex aromas of dried fruits and spice complement flavors of toasted oak, butterscotch, vanilla, and sweet cooked agave.”
”While most Añejos spend just one year in barrel, our Añejo rests for two years in new French oak barrels. This amount of patience produces a beautiful sipping expression that is both complex and delicious. Our barrels are blended to produce the perfect balance of sweet, slow-cooked agave notes and the precious vanilla, toffee and baking spice notes from the barrel.”
Get ready for gridiron greatness with 4 tickets to the Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints at the spectacular SoFi Stadium in L.A. ! Experience all the energy, excitement, and heart-pounding action of NFL football from one of the most state-of-the-art venues in the world.
Cheer on your favorite team, feel the roar of the crowd, and make unforgettable memories with friends or family as you witness every thrilling play live. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just love the game-day atmosphere, this is one experience that belongs in your personal highlight reel!
Great seats, great teams, and an unforgettable day of football fun—game on!
November 2, 2025. Section 104, Row 15, Seats 1-4
Savor the flavors of the season with this irresistible Trader Joe’s Fall Favorites Basket—a delicious celebration of cozy autumn vibes! Start your morning with pecan pumpkin oatmeal and harvest blend herbal tea, then treat yourself to pumpkin cereal bars or pumpkin spiced pretzels for the perfect snack. Bake up something special with pumpkin and spice snickerdoodle cookie mix, and toast to the season with Trader Joe’s Orange Mimosa Wine Cocktail or a cozy mug of spiced cider apple juice.
All these fall delights come beautifully packed in a charming coffee bean sack reusable bag—a perfect touch of Trader Joe’s charm.
A basket brimming with comfort, flavor, and festive cheer—your taste buds will thank you!
