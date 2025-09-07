850 Student Ministries

Rock The Universe 2026

6000 Universal Blvd

Orlando, FL 32819, USA

Double Occupancy Room
$700

Married Couples only.


Ticket includes:

  • 4 night accomodations at Universal Endless Summer Resort - Dockside Inn and Suites (2 Bedroom Suite), located within walking distance of Universal theme parks.
  • The RTU Rock Your Weekend Park-to-Park w/ Volcano Bay Ticket entitles one (1) guest admission to: BOTH Rock the Universe events after 4:00pm on Friday, January 23, 2026 AND Saturday, January 24, 2026,
  • Three (3) days of admission to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure AND Universal Volcano Bay on January 23 , 24, 25, 2026 during normal operating hours. At Universal Studios Florida closing time on RTU event nights, holders of RTU event tickets (including this RTU Rock Your Weekend Park-to-Park WITH Volcano Bay Ticket) will be directed to a designated area within the theme park until Universal Studios Florida is cleared of day guests. Select rides and attractions will remain open at the sole discretion of Universal Studios Florida management. Ticket expires in full on January 25, 2026. Unused days shall be forfeited.
Triple Occupancy Room
$550

For Families of 3. Must have a Parent or Guardian.


Ticket includes:

Family 4 per room
$450

For Families of 4. Must have a Parent or Guardian.


Ticket includes:

Family 5-6 per room
$375

For Families of 5-6. Must have a Parent or Guardian.


Ticket includes:

850 Student (and approved Leaders) Only
$350

If you have been a regular attendee of 850 Students and your family is NOT also going on this trip, you may select this option.

-OR-

You are an approved leader who has passed the background check.


Ticket includes:

850 Student Transportation Add-on
$50

Add-on transportation charge. This is for 850 students only. Price covers van rental and fuel.

