Rock to Remember 9/11 Concert

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About this event
Enjoy a night of live music, unity and patriotism while we honor and remember those lost on 9/11 and those who served our country after the terrorist attacks during the global war on terrorism. Let US NEVER FORGET.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities with VIP inside seating, 10 tickets, $200.00 BH gift card, name or logo on event t-shirts, banners and social media.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities with VIP inside seating, 6 tickets, $100.00 BH gift card, name or logo on event t-shirts, banners and social media.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities with VIP inside seating, 2 tickets, $40.00 BH gift card, name or logo on event t-shirts, banners and social media.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, 2 tickets and name or logo on banners and social media.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!