Hosted by

Hope And Peace Foundation

About this event

Rock to Remember 9/11 Concert

2403 Belair Rd

Fallston, MD 21047, USA

Concert Tickets
$20

Enjoy a night of live music, unity and patriotism while we honor and remember those lost on 9/11 and those who served our country after the terrorist attacks during the global war on terrorism. Let US NEVER FORGET.

Patriot Sponsor
$2,500

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities with VIP inside seating, 10 tickets, $200.00 BH gift card, name or logo on event t-shirts, banners and social media.

Red Sponsor
$1,000

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities with VIP inside seating, 6 tickets, $100.00 BH gift card, name or logo on event t-shirts, banners and social media.

White Sponsor
$500

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities with VIP inside seating, 2 tickets, $40.00 BH gift card, name or logo on event t-shirts, banners and social media.

Blue Sponsor
$250

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, 2 tickets and name or logo on banners and social media.

Add a donation for Hope And Peace Foundation

$

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