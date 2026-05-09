Rock Valley Schoolhouse Silent Auction

$500 gift card/credit towards a piece of Melissa Easton Jewelry.





Each design is first hand-carved in wax by the designer herself, then cast in solid 10k gold. Made, start to finish, in NY.





Easton’s designs are informed by the standards of beauty, simplicity, comfort, and longevity. These pieces are meant to be worn every day, and to become quiet signatures.





Delivery 3-5 weeks