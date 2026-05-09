Rock Valley Schoolhouse Silent Auction

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Starting bid
An evocative print by internationally renowned artist Dike Blair valued at $1,000.
Starting bid
$500 gift card/credit towards a piece of Melissa Easton Jewelry.
Each design is first hand-carved in wax by the designer herself, then cast in solid 10k gold. Made, start to finish, in NY.
Easton’s designs are informed by the standards of beauty, simplicity, comfort, and longevity. These pieces are meant to be worn every day, and to become quiet signatures.
Delivery 3-5 weeks
Starting bid
Designed by Liza Phillips in Narrowsburg and made in Nepal, these tactile table mats are hand loomed with natural nettle fiber, and presented as a sets of 8 unique patterns. Valued at $280.
Starting bid
A gorgeous preparatory drawing by acclaimed artist Francis Cape for his installation at the Aldrich Museum, now a permanent piece in the collection.
15 x 12 inches framed. Valued at $700.
Starting bid
Who doesn't love the classic Kiehl's Amino Acid shampoo and conditioner and creme de corps body lotion? No one! Valued at $160
Starting bid
This Kiehl's men's kit, perfect for any gender, consists of the Ultimate Man's Body Scrub Soap, the Close Shaver's Squadron-shave cream, Facial Fuel moisturizer, Facial Fuel invigorating facial cleanser, and Better Screen sun screen. Perfect for all your summer shaving, cleansing and moisturizing needs. Valued at $130.
Starting bid
All the Kiehl's favorites for you right here! The Ultra Facial Barrier Hydrating Cleanser, the Creamy Eye Treatment, the Ultra Facial Cream, the Rare Earth Clay Mask, The Ultra Body Mega Moisture Squalane Cream, and the Better Screen UV Serum. I mean...how could you not? Valued at $200.
Starting bid
A delicious bottle of Single Malt Whiskey from our hosts and the Board Members of the Rock Valley School House valued at $80.
Starting bid
Totem Pillow: oyster/amber/dusty pink/sierra
18” x 18” x 4” valued at $280.
Judy Ross is a New York based textile designer who produces hand-embroidered decorative pillows and custom handmade rugs for many esteemed interior designers, luxury hotels and high-end retailers. Her chainstitch pillows are hand-embroidered by artisans using the finest, hand-dyed New Zealand wool, with a cotton canvas overlay backing and a 5/95 down/feather insert.
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