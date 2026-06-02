Be The Change MN

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Be The Change MN

About this event

Rock With You VIP Network After Party | When making a donation, under “Summary / Donation,” you will see a dropdown to contribute toward Zeffy. To avoid additional fees, select “Other” and enter $0.

1301 Theodore Wirth Pkwy

Golden Valley, MN 55422, USA

Be The Change MN VIP Ticket
$25
Click on the listed amount to see what your donation contributes towards. **Important: To avoid Zeffy fees, go to the “SUMMARY/DONATION” section, select “OTHER” from the dropdown, and enter “0.”** Thank you for your support!.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!