Therapy Ranch

Hosted by

Therapy Ranch

About this event

Rockabilly Barn Bash

2370 Granger Rd

Ortonville, MI 48462, USA

General Admission
$65
Entry to the event with dinner, live music, photo booth, and horse experience. Cash bar in the Bitter's Tom Tasting Room located in the Pony Up.
Kids Bundle
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
This is a family-friendly event! Our Kids Bundle includes 2 adult tickets and 2 passes for kids 12 and under.
Rockin' Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Sponsorship Package includes your name and logo on all promotions plus 10 event tickets and a voucher for a 1-night stay in one of Stillwater's luxury guest cabins. Your cabin stay voucher is good anytime - no exclusions or expiration date.
Add a donation for Therapy Ranch

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!