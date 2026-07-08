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No expiration
Five-day early access window until August 10th to reserve your seat for individual screenings, free popcorn, and access to festival opening and closing night parties.
Please note: Your pass includes one free ticket to each screening, but seats are not reserved automatically. You must claim a ticket for each screening you plan to attend by logging into Zeffy with your email. Tickets are subject to availability, so we recommend reserving as soon as possible.
No expiration
An additional ticket for each screening, an invitation to a garden luncheon on September 4th, a RFF9 T-shirt and all RFF9 Shell Pass benefits: five-day early access window until August 10th to reserve your two seats for individual screenings, free popcorn, and access to festival opening and closing after-parties.
Please note: Your pass includes two free tickets to each screening, but seats are not reserved automatically. You must claim a ticket for each screening you plan to attend by logging into Zeffy with your email. Tickets are subject to availability, so we recommend reserving as soon as possible.
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